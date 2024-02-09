Nevis to celebrate 50th anniversary of Culturama Festival, know brief history

As Nevis has been gearing up for the 50th anniversary celebration of the Culturama Festival, some historical traits of its beginning has enhanced its significance.

Nevis: As Nevis has been gearing up for the 50th Anniversary celebration of the Culturama Festival, some historical traits of its beginning have enhanced its significance. Starting in April 1952, a group of enthusiastic young lovers, under the inspired leadership of John Williamson, founded a Theater company called the Nevis Drama Group.

The Group grew from strength to strength and made its presence felt from the ill-equipped bastion of the Charlestown Secondary School stage. It participated in the annual Leeward Islands first and subsequent Drama festivals and carried off many of the awards, including best play production and best actor/actress.

In the 60’s the group waned and waned intermittently as many of its talented members sought personal goals in greater fields. It finally went into dormancy in 1970 after losing some of its influential members in the tragic Christena Disaster.

In 1972, through Calvin Howell’s instrumentality, it was resuscitated and has been active since. Mr Howell realized that there was a lack of Cultural awareness; thus, allowance was made for Cultural as well as dramatic impressions within the group – folk singing, dancing, drumming, and Poetry Reading. As a result of this, the name was changed to the Nevis Dramatic and Cultural Society.

In 1973, definite plans were made to educate our people culturally and to make them aware of the wealth of folklore and customs that were slowly dying out. Shows and street theatre were then taken to other villages.

It was on this background that in 1974 the festival “CULTURAMA” was organized by the group to give a vital thrust to our traditional dying custom and revive an interest in our folk art.

Culturama is a five-day exposition of Art & Craft, Music, Dance, Drama, Calypso, Miss Culture Talent Show and a Parade of old-fashioned troupes and bands. Another purpose of Culture is to raise funds to build a Nevis Community Cultural Centre, as it was realized that in order to facilitate dramatic presentations of a high standard, proper theatre facilities would have to be procured.

Culturama is all set to take place from July 27 in Nevis, with the staging of events, activities, and pageants.

Netizens expressed eagerness for the upcoming celebration of the 50th anniversary and said that the celebration will be all about the showcase of the culture and tradition. One added,”The festival has great memories and history and it should be celebrated with enthusiasm and love.”

Another stated, ”The completion of the 50 years marked the great achievements of the festival which is important for economy and tourism sector.”