Nevis: Three Valentine’s Day Packages unveiled, know prices

Nevis: The Valentine’s Day Packages of the Concerned Citizens Movement has been unveiled on January 11, 2024. The orders for three packages will be placed by February 7, 2024.

Concerned Citizens Movement said that the three packages will be given to people seeking to spend the day with their loved ones. It added, ”Three unique packages to choose from preorder yours today.”

The first package is named Sensational, which will be available at the price of $100. The package will feature six chocolate chip cookies, two cupcakes (Vanilla and red velvet), one pair of earrings (Female) and male accessory, and one wine and cider. Besides this, the chocolate and candy, personalised greeting card will also be part of the package.

The second package, named Antidote, will be available at the price of $135. The package will include eight chocolate chip cookies and four cupcakes with vanilla, red velvet and chocolate. The two pair earrings with female and two male accessories and one wine cider will also be part of the package. The chocolate candy and personalised greeting card.

The third package, named Sizzle will be available at the price of $170. The package will include ten chocolate chip cookies and six cupcakes, which will include vanilla, red velvet, chocolate and baileys. The three pair earrings, which will be for female and three male accessories, will be part of the package.

One wine and cider, chocolates, candy and personalized greeting card will also be part of the third package of the valentine. Customised packages will also be available for the packages, and a 50 per cent deposit is the requirement for securing all orders.

Premier of Nevis- Mark Brantley invited the citizens for the valentine package and said that the celebrate the day with loved ones. The packages will be available for couples seeking to spend their day in the tranquil environment of Nevis Island.