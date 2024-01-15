Nevis provides 15% hike in remuneration of Civil Servants: Premier Brantley

Nevis Island Administration implemented a 15% increase in the remuneration of the Civil Servants, with the final increment taking effect in 2024

Nevis: Nevis Island Administration implemented a 15% increase in the remuneration of the Civil Servants, with the final increment taking effect in 2024. Speaking during his One the Mark Show, Premier Mark Brantley outlined the data and expressed pleasure over the progress.

The administration of Nevis has implemented a 5% increase in the salaries of civil servants in 2022 and promised to increase 15 % by 2024. This has led to an increase in the salary of the officials by 5 per cent every year from 2022 to 2024.

He said that the increase of 5% every year from 2022 to 2024 marked the advocacy of government for public servants. He also called it a “milestone” and lauded the unwavering service of the public officials towards nation-building.

Premier Mark Brantley said, ”As a dedicated advocate for our public servants in Nevis, I am proud to announce a substantial commitment to enhance the well-being of our civil service.”

He added that over a three-year period, the government had implemented a progressive 15% increase in their remuneration, with the final increment taking effect in 2024. Premier Brantley expressed pleasure and asserted that the milestone marks the most substantial raise in the history of the government workers in Nevis.

He noted,” It is a testament to our unwavering commitment to their welfare and recognition of their invaluable contribution to our community.”

The citizens of Nevis extended gratitude to the government for the increment and said that the increment would enhance the progress of the country. One of the citizens added, ”We are always grateful for the work done by the Concerned Citizens Movement Party under the leadership of our Premier Mark Brantley.”

Premier Mark Brantley added that in Nevis, the government doesn’t make promises but commitments. The government has been working tirelessly to fulfil the promises which were made during the elections.

Besides this, he also talked about the 50th celebration of the Culturama Festival in Nevis and said that the festival is important for tourism as well as the economy.