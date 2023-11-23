Nevis is all ready to greet cruise ships arriving in December

The Nevis Tourism authority introduced the calendar for cruise calls in the month of December.

The calendar included the schedule of the cruise arriving to the country in the last days of November.

For the month November, there are two cruises to give an arrival to the region on November 26 which are as follows:

Sea Dream 1 at 7 am and 6 pm

Star Flyer at 12 pm and 5 pm

For the month December, the cruise which will give their arrival to the region as per their time scheduled are mentioned as follows:

December 10, 2023 (Sunday)

Sea Dream 2 at 8 am and 5 pm

Wind Surf at 8 am and 5 pm

Club Med 2 at 8 am and 5 pm

Star Flyer at 12 pm and 5 pm

December 11, 2023 (Monday)

Sea Dream 1 at 7 am and 6 pm

December 17, 2023 (Sunday)

Club Med 2 at 8 am and 5 pm

Sea Dream 2 at 8 am and 5 pm

December 20, 2023 (Wednesday)

Sea Dream 1 at 7 am and 6 pm

December 24, 2023 (Sunday)

Sea Dream 1 at 7 am and 6 pm

Wind Surf at 8 am and 5 pm

Star Flyer at 12 pm and 5 pm

December 28, 2023 (Thursday)

Sea Dream 2 at 8 am and 1 pm

For the safe dock of cruise ships, the ministry has also made an announcement to remove the boats before the arrival of cruise ships for the persons whose boats are anchored near the tender pier.

Also, the normal activities are restricted at the ports for which complete cooperation is required of the citizens.

Significantly, the arrival of cruise ships to the region on various days will also boost the tourism to the Nevis through the passengers traveling in the cruise ships.

All in all, the total of 12 cruises will arrive in the month of December and 2 will arrive at the end of November.

