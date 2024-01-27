Nevis Culturama to celebrate Golden Jubilee, first wave of events unveiled

The first wave of the core calendar of activities for the Nevis Culturama Festival 2024 has been unveiled.

Nevis: The first wave of the core calendar of activities for the Nevis Culturama Festival 2024 has been unveiled. The celebration with colourful and adventurous events will mark the 50th anniversary- the golden jubilee of the Culturama festival on the island.

Nevis will celebrate the Culturama Festival under the theme- “Celebrating Culture, Embracing History, Its Culturama 50.”

Premier of Nevis- Mark Brantley shared the schedule of the events and said that the Culturama Festival is the core of the showcase of the cultural richness of Nevis Island. Every year, the citizens of the Nevis celebrate the festival with huge enthusiasm and welcome tourists from across the globe.

The first wave of events for the Culturama Festival will kick off on April 12, 2024, and end on August 6, 2024. The opening ceremony will take place on July 25, 2024, at the Cultural Complex. The opening ceremony will mark the staging of the colourful events that promise to provide a new level of entertainment.

The perfect display of culture and heritage, the festival will feature events such as Night of Steel, Cultural Village, Junior Kaiso Finals, Ms Culture Queen Pageant, Food Fair, Street Parade, and Poets in the Square.

The first wave will showcase the true essence of Nevis in different fields, such as art and craft, music, fashion, entertainment, dance, pageants and monarchs. It will also serve as the platform for young entertainers who are looking to make their careers in the artistic business.

The launch of the Culturama 50 will be held on April 12, 2024, when the senior pageant contestants will be revealed in Nevis. The venue for the event is Charlestown Waterfront. The Night of Steel will return to the festival on July 6, 2024. The elimination of the contestants for the senior kaiso will be held on July 13, 2024. The contestants who sent their applications will be asked to reach the venue for the result.

The new and young citizens who are looking for a career in entertainment will get the opportunity in the Fashion Show on July 14, 2024. It will be held at the David Freeman Centre of Excellence. The opening of the much-anticipated Cultural Village will be held on July 20, 2024. The semi-final of the Soca monarch will also take place on July 20, 2024, at the Cultural Village.

On July 21, 2024, the Senior Kaiso Fiesta will return to the David Freeman Centre of Excellence. The finals of the Junior Kaiso will be held on July 24, 2024, at the Cultural Village. The opening ceremony of the Cultural 50 will be hosted by the Nevis Island Administration on July 25, 2024.

The anniversary of the Culturama will take place on July 26, 2024, at MGR Park. Ms Culture Swimwear and Mr Kool Contest will be held on July 28, 2024 at the Cultural Complex. Poets in the Square will return to the festival on July 29, 2024, with the Boni Panorama Contestant.

The Poets in the Square will continue on July 30, and the Mr and Ms Talented Youth Pageant will take place at the Cultural Complex. Homecoming Day will return to the Nevis Culturama Pageant will take place on July 31, 2024. The day will feature events such as Poets in the Square and Homecoming Gala.

The Poets in the Square will again return on August 1, 2024, with the Junior Cultural Street Parade and Soca Monarch Contest.

The senior calypso and poets in the square finals will be held on August 2, 2024. The Culturama 50, Art, Craft, and Cultural Food Fair will take place on August 3, 2024. The Emancipation Concert will be held on the same day.

Ms Cultural Queen Pageant at the Cultural Complex will take place on August 4, 2024, and the Emancipation J’ouvert Jump Up will be held on August 5, 2024.

The street parade and the last lap of the Cultural 50 will conclude the Nevis Cultural Festival on August 6, 2024. The event will take place at Charlestown.