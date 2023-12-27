Netizens react to 2023 Boxing Day Junkanoo Parade, laud cultural showdown

Thousands of Junkanoo enthusiasts have gathered on Bay and Shirley Streets to celebrate the “2023 Boxing Day Junkanoo Parade showdown”.

Bahamas: Thousands of Junkanoo enthusiasts have gathered on Bay and Shirley Streets to celebrate the “2023 Boxing Day Junkanoo Parade showdown”. Netizens from across the globe reacted positively and lauded the mesmerising culture of the Bahamas.

Thousands of tourists and citizens participated in the parade and hailed the spectacular attires of the participants. The parade was held across the Bahamas, showcasing cultural and musical heritage with full excitement.

Several groups have participated in the showdown and revived the festive vibes across the country. The parade was officially kicked off on Bay Street with “The Body of Christ Crusaders”, first out of the gate in the B Category. The Genesis Junkanoo Organisation was the first Category A group to hit the parade.

Netizens overwhelmingly lauded the Genesis and said that their theme was well-rounded. One of the users reacted,” This is the great period of the year as we celebrate Christmas along with the Boxing Day Junkanoo Parade. The parade is a great experience for anyone to watch in the Bahamas as it takes you into another world.”

The One Family Junkanoo and Community Organisation participated in the parade and showcased their talent in the second Category A group to make its way to Bay Street under the theme- “Who are We.”

On their performance, netizens groomed and enjoyed the true colours of the Bahamas. During the parade, people were chanting “Warriors,” “Magic”, and “You look very nice, Donny.”

Further, the Genesis Warhawks also hist Bay Street as the first Category A group under the theme- “Who’s Hungry”. The group showcased costumes, depicting popular fast food chains like Bamboo Shack, McDonald’s, KFC and other Bahamian favourites such as ice cream trucks and Chinese Takeout.

Netizens hailed the Junkanoo and said that the Caribbean must celebrate the culture with such enthusiasm as it is their identity. They added that the parade is the greatest show on earth, and it provides a soothing environment.

The performance of Shell Saxons Superstars was also lauded by the netizens as they were impressed with the style and elegance of the group. Other groups such as Prodigal Sons, The Valley Boys and Roots also attracted tourists with their voices and dance.

The theme of the groups was lauded as Netizens said that they were depicting the way of hairstyling and dressing of the participants.

Besides this, Netizens also recalled the inscription of Junkanoo in UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity List. Fans said that the parade showcased that they are deserving to be on the list.

Junkanoo is celebrated to showcase the unity and culture of the country as people of all ages and backgrounds come together in colourful and towering costumes. Netizens said that the celebration truly defines the arts, community pride, identity, spirituality and companionship.