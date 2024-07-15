Near-Miss Assassination Attempt on Trump: Detailed Breakdown of the Incident

The former president of America, Donald Trump was shot and injured in an assassination attempt on Saturday night. The incident that took place during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, also led to death of one spectator and badly injured two others.

The former president was spotted holding his ear as the incident occurred before being guarded by Secret Service and rushed offstage with blood on his face and into an SUV to safety. Trump stated on social media that a bullet pierced the upper part of his right ear.

President Biden issued a brief broadcast speech following the tragedy, describing the violence as “sick.” This is also reported that the president had also talked with Mr. Trump.

“I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin,” Trump stated “Much bleeding took place, so I realised then what was happening.”

Who shot Donald Trump?

Upon investigations, the the shooter was identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. According to law enforcement sources, he was carrying a semiautomatic AR-style weapon.

Apparently, the shooter was shot dead on the spot by snipers, after he fired eight rounds towards Trump at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

How is Trump now?

Reports are that Trump was taken to a nearby local hospital and left a few hours later. Trump’s condition is stated to be ‘fine’ as of now.

Trump stated prior to the incident as He complimented the Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies for their quick response and expressed his condolences to the victim’s family.

Trump further in a social media post stated, “In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win,” he wrote. “I truly love our country, and I love you all, and I am looking forward to speaking to our great nation this week from Wisconsin,” where the Republican National Convention opens Monday.

What was the reason behind the assassination?

In a late-night news conference, Kevin Rojek, special agent in charge of the FBI Pittsburgh office, stated that investigations are going on, however he didn’t provide further details.

“Right now, we’re tracking down all leads, and doing all interviews, and tracking anything that we can regarding suspicious locations, vehicles … that’s all related to this event, but I can’t confirm or deny anything beyond that,” Rojek told CNN.

The FBI further stated that the agents are going through his social media posts and emails, but they haven’t discovered anything to point to a motivation. They said are not seeing anything threatening in his postings so far.

What did Joe Biden say about the shooting?

President Biden first replied to the shooting in a statement, saying he was relieved to hear Trump was safe and healthy.

“Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety,” he stated. He then spoke to the nation just after 8 p.m. ET Saturday, stating, “There is no place for this kind of violence in America.”

I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania. I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret… — President Biden (@POTUS) July 13, 2024

“It’s sick. “It’s sick,” Biden declared. “It’s one of the reasons we need to unite our country. We cannot allow this to happen. We can’t be like this. We cannot condone this.” He added

Netizens through social media are constantly sending their support and condolence to the former prime minister;

Michelle Kimmer Lugaro, a Facebook user stated,” We love you President Trump what a miracle we witnessed yesterday. Thanking God for his protection on you. May God be with those who were injured and with the family and friends of the gentleman whose life was taken.”

“Wishing you fast recovery and to be strong for yourself, for your Family and for all American people Best regards” Georgi Yanakiev another Facebook user said.

Josephine Nwankwo, a Facebook user and UK resident expressed his feelings and said “We’re standing with you, dear President Trump. You’re the best ever, not only in the United States but in the whole world. God got your back. (from UK)”