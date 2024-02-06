NBA to host 7 matches on 7th February 2024

National Basketball association has announced the 7 matches to be conducted on 7th February 2024, know fixtures

The National Basketball Association has announced the 7 matches to be conducted on 7th February 2024.

Houston Rockets will compete against Indiana Pacers at 5:30 AM

Memphiz Grizzlies will compete against the New York Knicks at 6:00 AM

Orlando Magic will compete against the Miami Heat at 6:00 AM

Dallas Mavericks will be competing against Nets Brooklyn at 6:00 AM

Minnesota Timberwolves will compete against Chicago Bulls at 6:30 am

Thunder OkC will compete against Utah Jazz at 7:30 AM

Milwaukee Bucks will compete against Phoenix Suns at 8:30 AM.

6 Matches took place on Tuesday, 6th February 2024 . the results of matches are as follows:

Golden State Warriors won the match against Nets Brooklyn by 11 points. Golden State Warriors scored 109 points, and Nets Brooklyn scored 98 points.

New Orleans Pelicans won the match against Toronto Raptors by 38 points. New Orleans Pelicans scored 138 points, and Toronto Raptors scored 100 Points.

Los Angeles Clippers won the match against Atlanta Hawks Basketball by 5 points. Los Angeles Clippers scored 149 points, and Atlanta Hawks scored 144 points.

Los Angeles Lakers won the match against Charlotte Hornets By 6 Points. Los Angeles Lakers scored 124 points and Charlotte Hornets scored 118 points.

Cleveland Cavaliers won the match against Sacramento Kings by 26 points. Cleveland Cavaliers scored 136 points, and Sacramento Kings scored 110 points.

Dallas maverics won the match against the Philadelphia 76ers by 16 points. Dallas Mavericks scored 118 points and Philadelphia 76ers scored 102 points.

Here are the results of matches played on Monday,5th February 2024: