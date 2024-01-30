NBA schedules 12 matches for 30th January 2024

The National Basketball Association has scheduled 12 matches for 30th January 2024. The schedule of the matches is as follows:
- Los Angeles Clippers will compete against Cleveland Cavaliers at 5:30 am.
- New York Knicks will compete against Charlotte Hornets at 5:30 AM
- Phoenix Suns will compete against Miami Heat at 6:00 AM
- Utah Jazz will compete against Nets Brooklyn at 6:00 AM
- New Orleans Pelicans will compete against Boston Celtics at 6:00 Am
- Washington Wizards will compete against the San Antonio Spurs at 6:30 AM
- Minnesota Timberwolves will compete against Thunder OKC at 6:30 AM
- Sacramento kings will compete against the Memphis Grizzlies at 6:30 AM
- Los Angeles Lakers will compete against the Houston Rockets at 6:30 AM
- Orlando Magic will compete against the Dallas Mavericks at 7:00 AM.
- Milwaukee Bucks will compete against the Denver Nuggets at 7:30 AM
- Philadelphia 76ers will compete against Portland Trail Blazers at 8:30 AM
5 NBA matches were conducted on Monday, 29th January 2024. The results are as follows:
- Indiana Pacers won the match against Memphis Grizzlies by 6 points. Indiana Pacers scored 116 points, and the Memphis Grizzlies scored 110 points.
- Detroit Pistons won the match against Thunder OKC by 16 points with a score of 120-104.
- Orlando Magic won the match against Phoenix Suns by 15 points with a score of 113-98.
- Atlanta Hawks Basketball won the match against Toronto Raptors by 1 point with a score of 126-125
- Chicago Bulls won the match against Portland Trailblazers by 8 points with a score of 104-96.
10 NBA matches were conducted on 28th January 2024. Here are the results:
- Los Angeles Lakers won the match against Golden State Warriors with a score of 145-144 in 2OT.
- Sacramento Kings won the match against the Dallas Mavericks with a score of 120-115.
- San Antonio Spurs won the match against Minnesota Timberwolves with a score of 113-112.
- Milwaukee Bucks won the match against the New Orleans Pelicans with a score of 141-117.
- Los Angeles Clippers won the match against Boston Celtics with a score of 115-96.
- Utah Jazz won the match against Charlotte Hornets with a score of 134-122.
- Nets Brooklyn won the match against Houston Rockets with a score of 106-104.
- Denver Nuggets won the match against the Philadelphia 76ers with a score of 111-105.
- The New York Knicks won the match against the Miami Heat with a score of 125-109.
- Washington Wizards won the match against Detroit Pistons with a score of 118-104