NBA schedules 12 matches for 30th January 2024

The National Basketball Association has scheduled 12 matches for 30th January 2024. The schedule of the matches is as follows:

Los Angeles Clippers will compete against Cleveland Cavaliers at 5:30 am.

New York Knicks will compete against Charlotte Hornets at 5:30 AM

Phoenix Suns will compete against Miami Heat at 6:00 AM

Utah Jazz will compete against Nets Brooklyn at 6:00 AM

New Orleans Pelicans will compete against Boston Celtics at 6:00 Am

Washington Wizards will compete against the San Antonio Spurs at 6:30 AM

Minnesota Timberwolves will compete against Thunder OKC at 6:30 AM

Sacramento kings will compete against the Memphis Grizzlies at 6:30 AM

Los Angeles Lakers will compete against the Houston Rockets at 6:30 AM

Orlando Magic will compete against the Dallas Mavericks at 7:00 AM.

Milwaukee Bucks will compete against the Denver Nuggets at 7:30 AM

Philadelphia 76ers will compete against Portland Trail Blazers at 8:30 AM

5 NBA matches were conducted on Monday, 29th January 2024. The results are as follows:

Indiana Pacers won the match against Memphis Grizzlies by 6 points. Indiana Pacers scored 116 points, and the Memphis Grizzlies scored 110 points.

Detroit Pistons won the match against Thunder OKC by 16 points with a score of 120-104.

Orlando Magic won the match against Phoenix Suns by 15 points with a score of 113-98.

Atlanta Hawks Basketball won the match against Toronto Raptors by 1 point with a score of 126-125

Chicago Bulls won the match against Portland Trailblazers by 8 points with a score of 104-96.

10 NBA matches were conducted on 28th January 2024. Here are the results: