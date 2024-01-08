NBA conducts 9 Matches on 8th January 2024

NBA conducted nine matches on 8th January 2024. Here are the results of the matches:
- Los Angeles Lakers won the match against LA Clippers by 3 points. Los Angeles Lakers scored 106 points, and La Clippers scored 103 points.
- Toronto Raptors won the match against Golden State Warriors by 15 points. Toronto Raptors scored 133 points and Golden State Warriors scored 118 points
- Memphis Grizzlies won the match against Phoenix Suns by 6 points. Memphis Grizzlies scored 121 points, and Phoenix scored 115 points.
- Dallas Mavericks won the match against Minnesota Timberwolves by 7 Points. Dallas Mavericks scored 115 points and Minnesota Timberwolves scored 108 points.
- Orlando magic won the match against Atlanta Hawks by 7 points in OT. Orlando Magic scored 117 points and Atlanta Hawks scored 110 points
- Portland Trail Blazers won the match against Nets Brooklyn by 7 Points. Portland Trail Blazers scored 134 points and Nets Brooklyn scored 127 points.
- Denver Nuggets won the match against Detroit Pistons by 17 points. Denver Nuggets scored 131 points and Detroit Pistons scored 114 points.
- New Orleans Pelican won the match against Sacramento Kings by 33 points. New Orleans Pelicans scored 133 points and Sacramento Kings scored 100 points.
- Cleveland Cavaliers won the match against San Antonio Spurs by 2 points. Cleveland Cavaliers scored 117 points and San Antonio Spurs scored 115 points.
4 matches took place on Sunday, 7th January 2024. The results are as follows:
- Houston Rockets won the match against Milwaukee Bucks by 4 points. Houston Rockets scored 112 points and Milwaukee Bucks scored 108 Points.
- Boston Celtics won the match against Indiana Pacers by 17 points. Boston Celtics scored 118 points and Indiana Pacers scored 101 points.
- Utah Jazz won the match against Philadelphia 76ers by 11 points. Utah Jazz scored 120 points and Philadelphia scored 109 points.
- New York Knicks won the Match against the Washington Wizards by 16 points. New York Knicks scored 121 points and Washington Wizards scored 105 points.