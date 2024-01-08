NBA conducts 9 Matches on 8th January 2024

NBA conducted nine matches on 8th January 2024. Here are the results of the matches:

Los Angeles Lakers won the match against LA Clippers by 3 points. Los Angeles Lakers scored 106 points, and La Clippers scored 103 points. Toronto Raptors won the match against Golden State Warriors by 15 points. Toronto Raptors scored 133 points and Golden State Warriors scored 118 points Memphis Grizzlies won the match against Phoenix Suns by 6 points. Memphis Grizzlies scored 121 points, and Phoenix scored 115 points. Dallas Mavericks won the match against Minnesota Timberwolves by 7 Points. Dallas Mavericks scored 115 points and Minnesota Timberwolves scored 108 points. Orlando magic won the match against Atlanta Hawks by 7 points in OT. Orlando Magic scored 117 points and Atlanta Hawks scored 110 points Portland Trail Blazers won the match against Nets Brooklyn by 7 Points. Portland Trail Blazers scored 134 points and Nets Brooklyn scored 127 points. Denver Nuggets won the match against Detroit Pistons by 17 points. Denver Nuggets scored 131 points and Detroit Pistons scored 114 points. New Orleans Pelican won the match against Sacramento Kings by 33 points. New Orleans Pelicans scored 133 points and Sacramento Kings scored 100 points. Cleveland Cavaliers won the match against San Antonio Spurs by 2 points. Cleveland Cavaliers scored 117 points and San Antonio Spurs scored 115 points.

4 matches took place on Sunday, 7th January 2024. The results are as follows: