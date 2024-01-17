NBA conductes 11 matches on 16th January 2024

NBA conducted 11 matches on 16th January 2024. Here are the results of the matches:
- Memphiz Grizzlies won the match against Golden State Warriors by 9 points. Memphiz Grizzlies scored 116 points and Golden State Warriors scored 107 points.
- Los Angeles Lakers won the match against Thunder OKC by 7 points. Los Angeles Lakers scored 112 points, and Thunder OKC scored 105 points.
- Boston Celtics won the match against Toronto Raptors by 9 points. Boston Celtics scored 105 points and Toronto Raptors scored 96 points.
- Detroit Pistons scored the match against Washington Wizards by 12 points. Detroit Pistons scored 129 points and Washington Wizards scored 117 points.
- Philadelphia 76ers won the match against Houston Rockets by 9 points. Philadelphia 76ers scored 124 points and Houston Rockets scored 115 points.
- Atlanta Hawks won the match against San Antonio Spurs by 10 points. Atlanta Hawks scored 109 points, and San Antonio Spurs scored 99 points.
- Dallas Mavericks won the match against the New Orleans Pelicans by 5 points. Dallas Mavericks scored 125 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans scored 120 points.
- Utah Jazz won the match against Indiana Pacers by 27 points. Utah Jazz scored 132 points and Indiana Pacers scored 105 points.
- Orlando Magic won the match against the New York Knicks by 4 points. Orlando Magic scored 98 points and New York Knicks scored 94 points.
- Cleveland Cavaliers won the match against the Chicago Bulls by 18 points. Cleveland Cavaliers scored 109 points and Chicago Bulls scored 91 points.
- Miami Heat won the match against Nets Brooklyn by 1 point. Miami Heat scored 96 points, and Nets Brooklyn scored 95 points.
3 matches have been scheduled for 17th January 2024. The fixtures are as follows:
- Denver Nuggets will compete against Philadelphia 76ers at 6:00 AM
- Sacramento Kings will compete against Phoenix Suns at 7:30AM
- Thunder OKC will compete against LA Clippers at 8:30 AM