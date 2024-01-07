NBA concludes 14 matches held on January 6th

NBA has successfully concluded 14 matches held on Saturday, January 6th, 2024. Here are the results of the matches:

Indiana Pacers won the match against Atlanta Hawks by 34 points. Indiana Pacers scored 150 points and Atlanta Hawks scored 116 points. Boston Celtics won the match against Utah Jazz by 29 points. Boston Celtics scored 126 points and Utah Jazz scored 97 points. New York Knicks won the match against Philadelphia 76ers by 36 points. New York Knicks scored 128 points and Philadelphia 76ers scored 92 points. Cleveland Cavaliers won the match against Washington Wizards by 24 points. Cleveland Cavaliers scored 114 points and Washington Wizards scored 90 points. Nets Brooklyn won the match against Thunder OKC by 9 points. Brooklyn Nets scored 124 points and Thunder OKC scored 115 points. New Orleans Pelicans won against La Clippers by 16 points. LA Clippers scored 111 points and New Orleans Pelicans scored 95 points. Minnesota Timberwolves won against the Houston Rockets by 27 points. Minnesota Timberwolves scored 122 points and Houston Rockets scored 95 points. Chicago Bulls won the match against Charlotte Hornets by 13 points. Chicago Bulls scored 104 and Charlotte Hornets scored 91 points. Dallas Mavericks won the match against Portland Trail Blazers by 36 points. The Mavericks scored 139 points, and the Portland Trail Blazers scored 103 points. Phoenix Suns won the match against Miami Heat by 16 points. Phoenix Suns scored 113 Points and Miami Heat scored 97 points. Orlando Magic won against the Denver Nuggets by 2 points. Orlando Magic scored 112 points and Denver Nuggets scored 120 points. Sacramento Kings won the match against Toronto Raptors by 5 points. Sacramento Kings scored 135 points and Toronto Raptors scored 130 Points. Memphis Grizzlies won the match against the Los Angeles Lakers by 14 points. Memphis Grizzlies scored 127 points and Los Angeles Lakers 113 points. Golden State Warriors won the match against Detroit Pistons by 4 points. Golden State Warriors scored 113 points and Detroit Piston scored 109 points.