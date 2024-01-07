NBA concludes 14 matches held on January 6th

NBA has successfully concluded 14 matches held on Saturday, January 6th, 2024. Here are the results of the matches:
- Indiana Pacers won the match against Atlanta Hawks by 34 points. Indiana Pacers scored 150 points and Atlanta Hawks scored 116 points.
- Boston Celtics won the match against Utah Jazz by 29 points. Boston Celtics scored 126 points and Utah Jazz scored 97 points.
- New York Knicks won the match against Philadelphia 76ers by 36 points. New York Knicks scored 128 points and Philadelphia 76ers scored 92 points.
- Cleveland Cavaliers won the match against Washington Wizards by 24 points. Cleveland Cavaliers scored 114 points and Washington Wizards scored 90 points.
- Nets Brooklyn won the match against Thunder OKC by 9 points. Brooklyn Nets scored 124 points and Thunder OKC scored 115 points.
- New Orleans Pelicans won against La Clippers by 16 points. LA Clippers scored 111 points and New Orleans Pelicans scored 95 points.
- Minnesota Timberwolves won against the Houston Rockets by 27 points. Minnesota Timberwolves scored 122 points and Houston Rockets scored 95 points.
- Chicago Bulls won the match against Charlotte Hornets by 13 points. Chicago Bulls scored 104 and Charlotte Hornets scored 91 points.
- Dallas Mavericks won the match against Portland Trail Blazers by 36 points. The Mavericks scored 139 points, and the Portland Trail Blazers scored 103 points.
- Phoenix Suns won the match against Miami Heat by 16 points. Phoenix Suns scored 113 Points and Miami Heat scored 97 points.
- Orlando Magic won against the Denver Nuggets by 2 points. Orlando Magic scored 112 points and Denver Nuggets scored 120 points.
- Sacramento Kings won the match against Toronto Raptors by 5 points. Sacramento Kings scored 135 points and Toronto Raptors scored 130 Points.
- Memphis Grizzlies won the match against the Los Angeles Lakers by 14 points. Memphis Grizzlies scored 127 points and Los Angeles Lakers 113 points.
- Golden State Warriors won the match against Detroit Pistons by 4 points. Golden State Warriors scored 113 points and Detroit Piston scored 109 points.