NBA announces results of matches conducted on 26th and 27th January 2024

NBA has released the results of the games played on January 27, 2024, which include the outcomes of eight matches. Additionally, results from seven matches played on January 26, 2024, have also been announced. Basketball enthusiasts can now review the latest scores, highlights, and standout performances from these recent NBA matchups.

Below are the results of matches played on 27th January 2024

Dallas Mavericks won the match against Atlanta Hawks basketball by 5 points. Dallas Mavericks scored 148 points, and Atlanta Hawks basketball scored 143 points.

Indiana Pacers won the match against Phoenix Suns by 2 points. Indiana Pacers scored 133 points, whereas the Phoenix Suns scored 131 points.

Cleveland Cavaliers won the match against Milwaukee Bucks by 12 points. The Cleveland Cavaliers scored 112 points, and the Milwaukee Bucks scored 100 points.

The Memphis Grizzlies won the match against Orlando Magic by 1 point. Memphis Grizzlies scored 107 points, and Orlando Magic scored 106 points.

Houston Rockets won the match against Charlotte Hornets by 34 points. Houston Rockets scored 138 points, and Charlotte Hornets scored 104 points.

Los Angeles Clippers won the match against Toronto Raptors by 20 points. Los Angeles Clippers scored 127 points, and Toronto Raptors scored 107 points.

Oklahoma City Thunder won the match against the New Orleans Pelicans by 24 points. Oklahoma City Thunders scored 107 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans scored 83 points

San Antonio Spurs won the match against the Portland Trail Blazers by 16 points. San Antonio Spurs scored 116 points, and Portland Trailblazers scored 100 points

Below are the results of matches played on 26th January 2024.

Los Angeles Lakers won the match against Chicago Bulls by 9 points. The Los Angeles Lakers scored 141 points, and the Chicago Bulls scored 132 points.

Minnesota Timberwolves won the match against Nets Brooklyn by 2 points. Minnesota Timberwolves scored 96 points, and Nets Brooklyn scored 94 points.

Boston Celtics won the match against the Miami Heat by 33 points. Boston Celtics scored 143 points, and Miami Heat scored 110 points.

Sacramento Kings won the match against Golden State Warriors by 1 point. Sacramento Kings scored 134 points, and the Golden State Warriors scored 133 points.

The New York Knicks won the match against the Denver Nuggets by 38 points. The New York Knicks scored 122 points, and the Denver Nuggets scored 84 points.

Indiana Pacers won the match against Philadelphia 76ers by 12 points. Indiana Pacers scored 134 points, and the Philadelphia 76ers scored 122 points.

Utah Jazz won the match against Washington Wizards by 15 points. Utah Jazz scored 123 points, and the Washington Wizards scored 108 points.