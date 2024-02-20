NavigAir set to expand service to Saint Lucia  

NavigAir from Air Caraibes is all set to expand its service to Saint Lucia from European countries.

Castries, Saint Lucia: NavigAir from Air Caraibes is all set to expand its service to Saint Lucia from European countries. The announcement of the new flights came after Air Caraibes launched its flight TX510 from France to Fort-de-France, connecting with Saint Lucia via L’Expresses de Iles.

The new flights will fly between Saint Lucia and European countries such as France and others. The NavigAir will provide service on Thursdays and Sundays. The service will be provided on the route from Orly, Paris to Martinique with the shuttle service from the airport to the seaport in Martinique. Further, the ferry service will take the passengers onto Saint Lucia on L’Express Des Iles.

The entire route will be included in one price with visitors arriving in Saint Lucia on the same day. The service has been expanded on the route, aiming to streamline travel for visitors between the French regions and Saint Lucia.

Firstly, the flight with the number TX511 will depart from Orly at 12:00 noon and arrive in Fort de France (FDF), Martinique. The arrival time of the flight will be 3:55 pm. After that, the travellers will have to take the ferry and the service of the ferry will depart from FDF with a departure time of 10:15 pm. The arrival time of the ferry at the Castries Ferry Terminal at 11:45 pm.

Besides this, the flights will depart from Orly on Sunday at the same time as on a Thursday, however, the ferry service will depart from Martinique at 7:15 pm. After that, the ferry will arrive in Saint Lucia at 8:45 pm.

Notably, NavigAir also provides service on the route from Paris to St Martin, Dominica and Guadeloupe, and now the onward connections to Saint Lucia via Express des Iles.

The airline will also provide return flights on the route on Saturdays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The service will return from Saint Lucia to Martinique, Dominica and Guadeloupe with onward connections to Paris.