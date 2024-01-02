Naturescape defeats King’s Hill in Harlem Football League

Naturescape defeated King's Hill with a score of 3 goals to 1 in the first game of the Doubleheader in the TIMBO'S SUITES Harlem Football League in Dominica

Roseau, Dominica: Naturescape defeated King’s Hill with a score of 3 goals to 1 in the first game of the Doubleheader in the TIMBO’S SUITES Harlem Football League in Dominica. The game was held on Sunday, 31st December 2023.

Rahyim Laronde, Malachi Cuffy and Troy Parker score a goal each for Nature Scape. Montel James scored the lone goal for King’s Hill.

In game two, 767 Young Ballerz made it two wins out of two games played with a 6 goals to 2 victory over the NJFA/HARLEM United.

Chris Jolly got a Brace(2 goals), Kwan Jacob, Ajani Richards, Jerrel Laville and Shannon Stoute got a goal each for 767 Young Ballers.

NJFA/HARLEM United goals came from Yvesterson Exavier and an own goal from 767 Young Ballerz.

Bath Estate got an emphatic victory 9 goals to 2 victories over Boland’s Mini Mart Center FC in game one of a doubleheader in the TIMBO’S SUITES Harlem Football League on Saturday, 30th December 2023.

Randolph Peltier, Jeremiah Henry and Marvin Leblanc scored a brace each (2 goals), Miah Morancie, Marcellous Bonney and Clement Webster scored one goal each for Bath Estate.

Kayan Jnobaptiste and Clyford Telemacque scored for Boland’s Mini Mart Center FC.

In-game third, Young Stars and Soufriere Outdoor Center Tremors played to a 1-all draw in the Marquee game of the weekend.

Donan Jervier scored for Soufriere Tremors and Erskim Williams for Young Stars. Mighty Avengers picked up their first points in the TIMBO’S SUITES Harlem Football League with a comfortable 4 goals to 1 victory over NJFA/HARLEM UNITED on Friday, 29th December 2023.

Ferdinand Phillip got a Brace (2 goals) with Cordel David and Mc Neal Joseph one goal each scored for Avengers.

Olvens Delice scored the lone goal for NJFA/HARLEM UNITED. Ferdinand Phillip was awarded Man of the Match. Matches continue today with a doubleheader.

In game 2 prime match of the weekend at 8 pm Young Stars will come up against Soufriere Outdoor Center Tremors.