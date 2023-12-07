National Events for Sugar Mas 52 unveiled, know calendar

The calendar of the National Events for Sugar Mas 52- Carnival of St Kitts and Nevis has been announced

St Kitts and Nevis: The calendar of the National Events for Sugar Mas 52– Carnival of St Kitts and Nevis has been announced. The events will start on December 8, 2023, and run through January 2, 2024.

Sugar Mas 52 is the much-anticipated festival of St Kitts and Nevis, aiming to promote the cultural and musical heritage on the global stage. It is also used to attract tourists across the globe and showcase the tourism offerings of St Kitts and Nevis.

Schedule of National Events

On Friday, December 8, 2023- Festive Friday at Fort Street

On Sunday, December 10, 2023- The Cable Junior Calypso at Marriott Resort Plaza

On Thursday, December 14, 2023- Carib Senior Calypso Monarch Semi-Finals at No Rush Bar, Port Zante

On Friday, December 15, 2023- Opening of the National Carnival at Warner Park Cricket Stadium

On Sunday, December 17, 2023- Rock the Runway at Ramada Hotel

On Tuesday, December 19, 2023- Republic Bank Miss Teen at Warner Park Cricket Stadium

On Wednesday, December 20, 2023- Folklore Galore at the Circus

On Thursday, December 21, 2023- Skelec Power Soca Monarch at Warner Park Cricket Stadium

On Saturday, December 23, 2023- Midnight Escape Street Festival at Bay Road

On Tuesday, December 26, 2023- Jouvert at Downtown Basseterre

On Wednesday, December 27, 2023- FFCU Panorama at Warner Park Cricket Stadium

On Thursday, December 28, 2023- Miss St Kitts and Nevis Queen Pageant at Warner Park Cricket Stadium

On Friday, December 29, 2023- Carib Senior Calypso Monarch at Warner Park Cricket Stadium

On Saturday, December 30, 2023- Junior Carnival at Downtown Basseterre

On Monday and Tuesday, Jan 1 and 2, 2024- Grand Parade at Downtown Basseterre

The sponsors of the events are CABLE, Republic Bank, SKELEC, ZIZ, Dcash, CARIB, St Kitts Music Festival and NB.

The Fringe events have been staged in St Kitts and Nevis to celebrate the 52nd anniversary of the Carnival. The carnival reflects the energy and dynamic spirit of both entities and will propel the heritage to new heights.

The Carnival will enhance the tourists experience who are visiting the country to seek fresh holidays in tranquil environment.