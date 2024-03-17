Nathan Phillips to participate in 100m, 200m, 300m events at NAPSAC Barbados

Barbados: Nathan Phillips has participated in the 100m, 200m and 300m, events in the 2024 National Primary School Athletic Championships. He expressed pleasure and said that he is not daunted by the longer distances and competing with the slightly older boys.

“It is not that challenging”, he said when asked if it was a bit of a challenge for him, “I can handle it”, he assured us while also noting that he knows most of his competition as he trains with many of them.

Judging from his wins at his school sports last month, where he won the 100m, 200m, and 300m in the under-11 boys’ division and the title of victor Ludorum again this year, Nathan seems very much on track.

The talented young athlete who turns nine on 30th March, trains three days a week and he has competed in three tournaments already this year in the under-11 division and he has shown that he is comfortable in the higher division. In January he competed in two club meets where he was successful in his events and at the Valley Fever last weekend, Nathan wiped out his competition in the 100m and 300m for under-11 boys.

With the desire to become a professional athlete, Nathan likes to watch Usain Bolt videos and he named him as one of his favourite sports personalities.

Outside of that fierce competitive nature on the track, Nathan, enjoys sports like cricket, football and riding his bike and like all boys his age, he confesses, “I love to play”. However, he pays attention to his schoolwork and ensures that his homework is done after he gets home from training.

At school, the class two student was voted on to the student council by his peers and teachers, a testimony to his good conduct and character and he attends church at the Lodge Road Wesleyan Holiness Church.

Nathan has a pet dog, ‘Abby’ and he is a role model to his younger sister Hanna, who looks up to her ‘big brother’. Like Nathan, Hanna is a budding young athlete and she is also expected to compete at NAPSAC later this month.

Hanna came first in the tennis ball throw and 2nd in the 50 meter dash at her school sports and she won the zone’s tennis ball throw for under-7 girls and the broad jump at NAPSAC field events and she will be running the 50m race at NAPSAC. She had a ‘practice session’ when she competed in the recent ‘Valley Fever Track Meet’ with Nathan and she placed 3rd in the 50m dash in her division and was seventh in the broad jump.

Nathan and Hanna are the children of Dewyn and Alonda Phllips who are very supportive of their children and who are aware of the importance of helping children to explore their talents and enjoy life without addiction to screens.

Nathan does not have a cell phone of his own, nor is he a frequent user of a tablet or any device. Instead, he enjoys his sports, playing with magnetic legos and he also likes robotics.

Last year at the 2023 National Primary School Athletic Championships (NAPSAC), Nathan Phillips created a stir when he won nine straight races in the boys under-9 division beginning in the zonal meets and ending in the finals.

Competing in the 80m, 100m, and the 150m races for the Vauxhall Primary School, (now renamed Shirley Chisholm School), Nathan won his three races in the Patsy Callender zone which took him to the semi-finals of NAPSAC. He won his three races in the semi-finals and after winning them again in the finals, he earned the points to be declared the victor Ludorum in the finals at NAPSAC.

This year, Nathan who is a member of the Jump Start Athletic Club moved up to the under-11 division and he is now competing in the 100m, 200m and 300m events, but he is