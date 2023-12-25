Narcotics and Firearm components seized by Tobago police

Tobago Police Division officers seized 1.39 kg of marijuana and firearm components in operation from 23 December to 24 December.

Trinidad and Tobago: Trinidad and Tobago Police Department announced in a media release that Tobago Division officers successfully seized narcotics that is 1.39 kg of marijuana and firearm components in an exercise in the division with multiple units between the evening of 23 December and the early hours of 24 December.

The entire operation was involving many units like the Intelligence Patrol Unit, Guard and Emergency Branch, Scarborough CID, K9 Unit, and the Tobago Divisional Task Force. It took place within multiple districts like Scarborough, Crown Point, and Shirvan Road all at once.

Officers focused their attention on a bushy area along the unnamed roadway along All Fields Trace in Lowlands, a city in Trinidad and Tobago, while taking action on credible intelligence.

As per the reports, the police department began the search that came with crucial findings between 9:00 pm on 23 December and 1:00 am on 24 December.

After an investigation in the bushy areas, officers got a black plastic bag which was carrying two brown rectangular packets inside. It was found in examination that they held 1.39 kg of marijuana.

It also needed to be noted that with illegal marijuana, the components of a firearm were also found in the same bag, which seemed to be a rifle.

The seized narcotic and firearm component is secured for further processing as Police Constable Preudhomme is carrying out the investigative inquiries.

The importance of this operation shows the ongoing efforts of authorities to end the illegal drug trade and the potential threat that can be caused by firearm components.

The entire operation took place under the guidance of Senior Superintendent Jackman, spearheaded by Assistant Superintendent Joseph and closely supervised by Inspector Forbes, Corporals Wallace and Johnson, and Police Constable Phillip.

The success of the operation and the dedication of the police department to solving and avoiding criminal activities within the region were announced by The Corporate Communications Unit on 24 December.

As the investigation goes on, the people in the community are expecting more updates on the findings of the operation.