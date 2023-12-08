NAMDEVCO offers jobs in Trinidad and Tobago: Apply by Dec 24

NAMDEVCO gives career opportunities to the youngsters of Trinidad and Tobago by giving them Job Vacancies. It is open for basically three positions

Trinidad and Tobago: NAMDEVCO gives career opportunities to the youngsters of Trinidad and Tobago by giving them Job Vacancies. It is open for basically three positions that are: Technical officer, Technical Field Assistant in operations and Technical Field Assistant in administration. The last date for the submission of applications is 24 December 2023.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries in Trinidad and Tobago announced the vacancies for youngsters of the country in NAMDEVCO, which stands for The National Agricultural Marketing and Development Corporation.

The National Agricultural Marketing and Development Corporation (NAMDEVCO) is a Statutory body created by Act of Parliament No. 16 of 1991 in Trinidad and Tobago.

“Candidates who find themself stable as per the position are invited to submit their application in detail for the shortlisting process,” said the Ministry.

Applications can be submitted to the Human Resources Department of NAMDEVCO, or candidates can also submit applications through email to the corporation at hr@namdevco.com.

Applicants must note that in their application, they must include copies of all the necessary documents and certifications of individuals as per role with proper contact information.

The description provided by the NAMDEVCO for different roles is as follows:

Technical Officer

The duty of the Technical Officer will be to monitor and provide support with the execution of project activities, both led and in-house. The Technical Officer will support the Project Team and report to the Chief Executive Officer. The candidate is required to ensure the project activities are conducted within the time. The position holder will provide technical input, and monitoring of all activities being executed and monitored by NAMDEVCO under the project. It will also support collaboration with the project implementer, PMU, beneficiaries and stakeholders, including attending and reporting on meetings and taking action on decisions. He/she will facilitate the coordination of everyday activities, ensuring compliance with the Annual Work Plans, Budgets and Procurement.

Technical Field Assistant in Operations

The Technical Field Assistant in Operations will support the Technical Officer in the execution and monitoring of project activities, both led and in-house. The candidate will be required to provide technical input and monitoring of activities executed and monitored under the project. He/she will also support the TO in collaboration with relevant bodies and organisations involved in the project. And also in carrying out everyday activities as instructed by the Technical Officer.

Technical Field Assistant in Administrative

The Technical Field Assistant in Administrative reports directly to the Technical Officer and will support the project team. The candidate will provide support to the Technical Officer with the execution and monitoring of project activities. He/she will coordinate and perform the office management support and administrative tasks for the smooth and efficient running of the project. The candidate will ensure the quality and consistency of the flow of office work and information in the work unit. One will be required to collaborate on other activities not stated in the terms of reference but which may be identified as essential for the proper development of project activities. It is expected to work in both Trinidad and Tobago.

The last date for application submission for all the roles is 24 December 2023, and interested candidates should submit their applications before that, as after the deadline, no profiles will be considered by the corporation.