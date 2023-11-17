MV Star Pride graces shores of Dominica, know cruise schedule

MV Star Pride and MV Mein Schiff 3 graced the shores of Dominica on Thursday

Roseau, Dominica: MV Star Pride and MV Mein Schiff 3 graced the shores of Dominica on Thursday. The cruise ships docked at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth and brought a huge chunk of passengers.

The Ministry of Tourism announced the cruise line schedule for this week, which has kickstarted on November 16, 2023. The last cruise will voyage at the port of Dominica on November 19, 2023. As per the report, around four cruises will bring tourists to the Nature Isle of the Caribbean.

Cruise line schedule

On November 16, 2023

Two cruises embrace the shores of Dominica, which are:

The first cruise named MV Star Pride, docked on the port of Roseau Cruise Ship Berth. The passenger capacity of the cruise is 214.

The second cruise for the day was MV Mein Schiff 3. The cruise docked at the port of Woodbridge Bay. The passenger capacity of the cruise is 2506.

On November 18, 2023

MV Marella Voyager will grace the shores of Dominica on November 18, 2023. The ship will be docked at Roseau Cruise Ship Berth. The passenger capacity of the cruise ship is 1904.

On November 19, 2023

MV Aidaperla will bring the passengers to the shores of Dominica on November 19, 2023. The ship will be docked at Roseau Cruise Ship Berth. The passenger capacity of the ship is 3256.

Cruise season kickstarted in October 2023 with the arrival of MV Carnival Venezia. The ship docked on the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth port and invited the tourists to explore the stunning island.

In the cruise ship, 3,953 passengers were on board, 3,578 were disembarked, and 1,032 ventured on the shores of Dominica. They have embraced the wonders of the Nature Isle and explored

the beauty at Titou Gorge. With the crystal-clear waters, lush greenery and the warm hospitality of the country make their visit truly heartwarming.

The captivating sights and unforgettable adventure make them view the hidden gem of the Caribbean.

