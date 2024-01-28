MV AIDAdiva, MSC Seaside to dock at Dominica, bringing over 8000 visitors

Over eight thousand (8,000) cruise passengers are all set to visit Dominica on Monday through two giant cruise ships named MV AIDAdiva, and MSC Seaside

Roseau, Dominica: Over eight thousand (8,000) cruise passengers are all set to visit Dominica on Monday through two giant cruise ships named MV AIDAdiva and MSC Seaside. A brief welcome ceremony will be hosted by the Ministry of Tourism for the guests and make them explore the nature isle’s exceptional offerings.

The first cruise ship MV AIDAdiva has the capacity of holding around three thousand two hundred and fifty-six (3,256) passengers. It will dock at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth on Monday. On the other hand, the passenger capacity of the MSC Seaside is five thousand one hundred and seventy-nine (5,179) and will dock at the Woodbridge Bay Port.

Collectively, these two cruise ships will accommodate more than eight thousand passengers on the shores of Dominica.

Dominica has kicked off the 2023/2024 cruise season in October and has welcomed a hundred cruise vessels so far. With these cruise calls, the country has welcomed a total of 144,786 visitors, making it one of the most successful seasons.

Out of the total guests, around 102,640 visitors disembarked to explore Dominica, on the other hand, 58,309 have participated in organized tours. Besides this, the 11 vessels such as MSC Explora 1, MV Carnival Venezia, Le Bellot, MV Marella Voyager, MS Vista, MS Borealis, MV Celebrity Beyond, SY Sea Cloud Spirit, MV Aida Mar, MV Costa Fortuna and MV Azzurra have made an inaugural visit to Dominica.

With the flourished cruise season, the local business holders, street vendors, taxi drivers and tour guides have benefited. The tourism department has made serious efforts to enhance the travel experience of the visitors. They have spent cherished and memorable moments on the island nation.

The Discover Dominica Authority expressed pleasure and said that cruise tourism has graced the shores of the country.

Notably, Dominica welcomed nine cruise ships last week from January 22 to 28, 2024. The vessels such as MV Royal Clipper, MV Star Flyer, MV Ventura, MV Marella Voyager, MV Windsurf, MV Club Med II, and MV Aidaperla have docked on the ports of Dominica.

In addition, ships such as Le Bellot and Sy Sea Cloud made inaugural calls at Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth on January 27, 2024.