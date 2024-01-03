Music to Inspire Festival 2024 set to return in Antigua and Barbuda

Music to Inspire Festival 2024 invited the music talents of Antigua and Barbuda for the show on March 5 and 9, 2024.

Antigua and Barbuda: Music to Inspire Festival 2024 invited the music talents of Antigua and Barbuda for the show on March 5 and 9, 2024. It will serve as the stage for the students of ABYSO to showcase their music experience.

As part of the New Year celebration, the festival will be hosted by the Antigua and Barbuda Youth Symphony Orchestra under the theme- “Presenting excellence through music.” The globally acclaimed Kanneh-Mason family will also participate and present the event.

ABYSO extended a warm welcome to the talents and the patrons to attend two nights of the music of Antigua and Barbuda. The event will feature exhilarating performances of the guests through the display of the musical heritage.

Two events will be part of the festival, showcasing the enchantment of the music to inspire the festival. The event will be a concert series that people can enjoy through great performances.

On March 5, 2024

On the first day, the patrons will enjoy music in the ruins at different locations. It will feature a New Year celebration at the Copper and Lumber Store Hotel and Nelson’s Dockyard National Park of Antigua and Barbuda.

Both resorts have outlined their menu for the food and invited the guests to enjoy the authentic cuisine of the country. ABYSO said that the sound of music will fill the day of the patrons with laughter, happiness and the true spirit of the season. It will also make the tourists enjoy the festival with ultimate joy and blessings.

On March 9, 2024

On the second day, Antigua and Barbuda will host “Playing to Inspire 6” as part of the Music to Inspire Festival 2023. The event will be held at three locations where students of ABYSO will perform and make the guests groom on their beats.

The first location for the music night is St John’s Pentecostal Church, the second is House of Restoration, and the third one is Launchland Benjamin Drive.

Netizens reacted to the event and expressed their excitement to attend the event. They said that the New Year celebration in one of the beautiful countries of the Caribbean is every tourist’s dream. Hence, they showed their eagerness to become a part of it.