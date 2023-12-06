Multiple arrested after Softimage founder Daniel Langlois, partner dead in Dominica

Roseau, Dominica: Quebec new media entrepreneur and philanthropist Daniel Langlois has been found dead in Dominica, along with his partner Dominique Marchand. According to reports, their bodies were discovered on Friday in a burnt-out vehicle.

The couple had been missing for a few days from the eco-resort of Dominica. The Minister of National Security and Legal Affairs, Minister Rayburn Blackmoore, announced that they had taken three foreign nationals into custody over the incident.

The Minister issued the statement and condemned the incident. He said that they would take decisive steps to punish the culprits. He called it a “terrible and brutal crime”.

The Daniel Langlois Foundation also issued the statement and said that the couple died in tragic circumstances on December 1, 2023.

The Ministry of Tourism of Dominica also extended condolences on the passing of the couple. It added that the tragic loss leaves an irreplaceable void not only in everyone’s lives but also in the heart of Dominica and the Global Sustainable Tourism Community.

The Ministry also lauded their enthusiastic participation in trade and consumer and said that their contribution brought Dominica’s rich cultural heritage and natural beauty to the forefront of the global stage.

“Their unwavering support for DDA and active involvement in various promotional events have been instrumental in shaping Dominica’s tourism landscape,”the statement reads.

The government of Dominica also added that they take every incident involving the citizens, residents and visitors to the island very seriously. They said that it was an isolated incident, the local authorities are actively investigating.

The government of Dominica said,”Their memory will be a guiding light as we continue our journey towards promoting sustainable tourism in Dominica. The footprint of their absence will etch deeply in our hearts, while their spirit, like a gentle whisper in the wind, will continue to resonate within us forever and always.”

Daniel Langlois

Born in 1957 in Jonquiere, Daniel Lanlois was the founder of Softimage, whose 3D technology was used to create special effects in “Jurrasic Park”, “Titanic,” “Lord of the Rings” and more.

He had spent many years living in Dominica, located between Guadeloupe and Martinique, where he and Marchand owned a luxury off-grid hotel.

Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge described Langlois as “a visionary” in digital technologies and cinema, whose innovative spirit will leave a lasting impact.