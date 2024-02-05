Multi-platinum songwriter Theron Thomas wins Grammy

Multi-platinum songwriter Theron Thomas, from US Virgin Island, won the award for Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical at the 66th Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony on Sunday.

Caribbean: Multi-platinum songwriter Theron Thomas, from US Virgin Island, won the award for Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical at the 66th Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony on Sunday.

During his award acceptance speech Thomas said “I lost my father about three years ago to cancer. But my father told me when I was 9 years old— Theron, you gon win a Grammy, and here’s to show, my father was never a liar.”

The superstar continued, “I from a small island— 32 square miles, I moved to the states with $35 when I was 18. And I said I gonna make it in music. I’m 41 years old and guess what? SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR. LET’S GO!”

More than two decades ago, Thomas had moved to Miami from the US Virgin Islands along with his brother Timothy Thomas. It was the period of the commencement of his musical journey as he left the high school to pursue his dream of becoming a recording star.

At that time, both brothers were performers in the Caribbean under the name Rap dup, R. City, but they were underrated due to their humble beginnings. Both of them spent months and performed several gigs in Miami. They lived with their friends and also worked at local retail stores. From these workings, they make enough income to spend on their music career.

In the beginning, they were offered $250 to perform at a show in Atlanta in 2001 and then started work in the city. Thomas also outlined that he was introduced to the music business in 2007. During that, the two brothers have a breakthrough hit with their album “The Rain”. It also featured in Akon’s platinum-selling Konvicted album.

Notably, he was introduced by his best friend, a DJ for Akon. Thomas added that the song he wrote in the seventh grade was released by Akon. He said that Akon wanted to use it and asked them to publish it, after which the door opened for them to the musical industry.

He worked with several artists, such as Beyoncé, Rihanna, Usher, Lizzo, Miley Cyrus, Harry Stiles, The Pussycat Dolls, and Adam Levine, and became an influential personality in the music industry.