MTS officer shot an armed robber in a primary school

Trinidad and Tobago: A National Maintenance Training Security Services officer shot and killed an armed robber late night at Carapichaima Anglican Primary School on Tuesday, 19 December.

The robber is identified as a 37-year-old man named Dilon Berkley who lives on Todds Road in Caparo, a village in Trinidad.

As in step with the reports, the incident came about around 10:30 pm on Tuesday and led to an ongoing investigation by the police department.

According to a police record, the MTS safety officer on duty located a robber and alerted the superiors.

A senior officer arrived at the scene 15 minutes later, starting a search of the college compound armed with a flashlight and a gun.

Upon entering and taking a look at the room, the senior officer encountered Berkley, who at the time was wearing a black fisherman’s hat, ski mask, dark apparel, gloves, and a backpack.

The officer said that he issued a verbal command for Berkley to surrender; however, Berkley allegedly raised his right hand and attempted to use his gun.

In reaction, the officer fired a single shot for safety while ensuing the collapse of Berkley.

Crime scene investigators later discovered a black and silver revolver on the side of ten rounds of 0.38 ammunition.

They also found a bolt cutter, a piece of iron, a crowbar, and a cell phone on the scene.

The incident increases questions on using pressure in response to ability threats inner educational establishments.

The police department in the meanwhile are focused on figuring out the times around Berkley’s presence at the scene and the moves that brought about the usage of deadly pressure.

MTS is yet to release an official statement concerning the incident, and the identification of the involved MTS officer remains undisclosed.

Local citizens have specific issues regarding the protection protocols in the region at the Carapichaima Anglican Primary School, urging authorities to re-test safety features to save you from future breaches.

As investigations preserve, the police department will look into Berkley’s records to recognise his purpose for trespassing onto the school premises and whether or no longer had any previous criminal statistics.

Additionally, scrutiny may be located at the training and methods accompanied with the useful resource of the usage of the MTS officer concerned inside the taking snapshots.

Community people are looking in advance to update the studies, hoping for transparency and duty in figuring out the appropriateness of the usage of lethal pressure in this particular state of affairs.

This incident shows the loose balance between making surety of the protection of tutorial establishments and avoiding such serious harm.

It ends up with an important discussion on the protection of the internal school environment.