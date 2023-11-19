MSR Media accuses Timothy Harris, Les Khan, Ying Jin of financial fraud

Philippe Martinez, owner of MSR Media has taken legal action against some notable figures in St Kitts and Nevis.

Martinez has issued a formal legal notice against former Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris, Leslie Khan (Les Khan), the former head of the Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU), and Ying Jin, the CEO of Caribbean Galaxy Real Estate Corporation.

This action stems from what Martinez describes as “significant financial damages” inflicted upon American investors, a situation that has sent ripples through the investment community.

Martinez’s accusation points towards an intricate web of misrepresentation and alleged fraud centred around the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme, which was steered by ex-PM Timothy Harris, Les Khan and Ying Jin.

He claims that the trio engaged in devaluing the legal worth of CBI shares and set up a deceptive network aimed at selling shares of various projects, including a high-profile prison project, at prices much lower than their actual value.

The issuance of legal notice by the MSR media owner has escalated the already complex situation regarding the prison project.

Martinez also added that the legal notice that when Timothy Harris was Prime Minister Les Khan was CIU head, the government was selling the CBI Programme at discounted prices with the help of Ying Jin.

In the legal notice, MSR media cautioned former Prime Minister Timothy Harris, Ying Jin as well and Less Khan, and informed them about an ongoing analysis of their public statements by an investigation team in the United States.

“Be informed that all your public statements are being thoroughly analyzed by our investigation team in the United States. You have misrepresented the legal value of the CBI shares to MSR Media and American investors, claiming a value of US$200,000, while establishing a fraudulent network to sell shares of other projects at a fraction of their legal price, especially concerning the prison project,” added MSR media in their legal notice.

Martinez has indicated that this legal battle isn’t confined to local jurisdiction; he is actively delivering all evidence from their investigation to authorities in both the United States and the United Kingdom.

“For the past several months, MSR Media has been formally delivering all evidence of your fraudulent activities to the United States Government,” the notice added.

In a further development that adds to the intrigue, reportedly, the Caribbean Galaxy Real Estate Corporation, headed by Ying Jin, has closed down all of its bank accounts across the Caribbean region.

This move follows closely on the heels of the swirling allegations of money laundering that have engulfed the company, specifically in the prison project. Reports also indicate that the Caribbean Galaxy Real Estate Corporation has shifted its financial operations to a bank account in Macau.

This decision is shrouded in suspicion and curiosity; it’s unusual for a company based in the Caribbean to move its financial dealings to an Asian financial centre.

The sudden closure of local bank accounts and the establishment of the financial base in an Asian Financial Centre has sparked scrutiny about the company’s intentions.

For over a year now, MSR Media, along with the other three parties involved, have been entrenched in a relentless digital war of words. The online conflict has seen each side trading accusations and allegations, each trying to expose the other in the court of public opinion.

Tending to be anonymous, their social media posts and blog articles have become battlegrounds, where claims and counterclaims are lobbed. This virtual feud, while lacking the formality of a courtroom, underscores the intensity and bitterness of the dispute, and how it has spilled over into the public domain, captivating audiences.

Philippe Martinez, in a move to bolster his stance in the protracted social media skirmish, has enlisted the services of Dwyer Astaphan, a renowned figure known for his tenacious approach in the realm of political commentary.

Astaphan, often described as a ‘bulldog’ for his relentless and forthright style, is set to take a more prominent role in the narrative. Moving forward, he will be hosting shows specifically designed to reinforce and advocate for Martinez’s claims.

This partnership signals a ramping up of Martinez’s efforts to shape public perception and lends a new, more assertive voice to his side of the story, potentially influencing the direction and tone of the discourse in the days to come.

Chloe Wilson, a distinguished graduate from Stanford University, pursued her passion in Environmental Science with outstanding academic achievements. Chloe found her calling in environmental activism and journalism, aiming to raise awareness about climate change and sustainable practices. contact@associatestimes.com