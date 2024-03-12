MSC Seaside arrives in Dominica on Monday, know schedule

MSC Seaside arrived in Dominica on Monday with thousands of passengers at the Roseau Cruise Birth.

Roseau, Dominica: MSC Seaside arrived in Dominica on Monday with thousands of passengers at the Roseau Cruise Birth. The vessel marked the first cruise ship of the week as the schedule has been unveiled from March 11 to 16, 2024.

Dominica will welcome eight cruise ships this week starting from MSC Seaside, marking the arrival of thousands of passengers. The second cruise ship of the week will be MV Marella Discovery which will arrive on March 12, 2024. The ship will dock at Roseau Cruise Berth as it has the capacity to carry around 2124 passengers.

MV Zaandam will arrive in Dominica on March 12, 2024, at WBB cruise berth and the cruise ship has the capacity to carry around 1432 passengers. The ship is known for its unique offerings and the passengers will explore the Nature Isle.

SY Sea Cloud will dock on the fourth day of the week at Cabritis Cruise Berth on March 13, 2024. The cruise ship has the capacity to carry around 94 passengers, marking the flourished cruise season of Dominica.

MV Mein Schiff 4 is all set to dock at Roseau Cruise Berth which has the capacity to carry around 2506. The vessel will arrive in Dominica on March 14, 2024, and mark the fifth cruise of the week.

WBB cruise berth will welcome MV Seabourn Ovation on March 14, 2024, marking the sixth cruise ship of the week. The vessel has the capacity to carry around 600 passengers. The seventh cruise ship of the week will be MV Celebrity Silhouette, which will arrive at Roseau Cruise Berth on March 15, 2024.

The vessel has the capacity to carry around 2886 passengers and make the passengers explore Dominica and its vibrant offerings.

SY Sea Cloud II will mark the last cruise ship of the week with the arrival of hundreds of passengers on March 16, 2024. The ship will dock at Cabritis Cruise Berth which has the capacity to carry around 300 passengers.

The cruise season 2023/2024 has been flourishing in Dominica as the country has been welcoming around 5 to 6 ships every week.