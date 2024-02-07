MSC Seaside and Norwegian Sky arrives in Saint Lucia

Castries, Saint Lucia: MSC Seaside and Norwegian Sky docked at Port Castries on Tuesday, carrying thousands of passengers. With the brief welcome ceremony, the passengers were greeted and showcased the true culture of Saint Lucia.

MSC Seaside, operated by the MSC cruise line, had made the 14th call for the 2023/2024 cruise season. The glimpses of the ship went viral on social media, and netizens said that the vessel has truly complemented the beauty of Saint Lucia.

In addition to that, Norwegian Sky made its inaugural visit to Saint Lucia and initiated a new collaboration between the cruise line and the destination. The cruise ship has a capacity of 4000 passengers and becomes the 15th call for the 2023/2024 cruise season.

The passengers of both cruise ships explored the true beauty of Saint Lucia and enhanced their travel experience. The captain of the ships lauded the country for its exceptional offerings and said that they received huge warmth from its people.

Saint Lucia started its 2023/2024 cruise season in November and welcomed thousands of guests on its shores. So far, the destination has welcomed the 14 inaugural calls of the cruise ships and there are an additional four inaugural calls from February to July, 2024.

The 14 cruise ships included Carnival Venezia, Mein Schiff 4, Marella Voyager, Emerald Sky, MSC Explora 1, MS Vista, Borealis, Silver Nova, Emerald Azzura, Norwegian Viva, Island Princess, Ambition, Valiant Lady and Celebrity Beyond.

The valiant lady made the first call to Saint Lucia and enhanced the travel experience of the visitors. The ship is known for its unique marine-shaped image on the vessel and red lining, which provides a mesmerising experience.

Besides this, the cruise ships bolster the tourism sector of Saint Lucia as they welcomed the guests from the countries such as the United States, United Kingdom and Canada.

Netizens lauded the country and said that they always prefer to travel through Norwegian Sky due to its offerings and seamless travel options.