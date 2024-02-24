MSC Merviglia to provide trip to Bahamas at £1,499pp

The package for the MSC Merviglia cruise ship which will sail around the Bahamas will be available at £𝟏,𝟒𝟗𝟗𝐩𝐩 during Christmas and New Year's Eve.

Bahamas: The package for the MSC Merviglia cruise ship which will sail around the Bahamas will be available at £𝟏,𝟒𝟗𝟗𝐩𝐩 during Christmas and New Year’s Eve. The package will include the 10-day trip of the vessel around New York.

Through the vessel, the tourists will get the chance to shop in New York on Christmas Eve and then spend vacation on a private island in the Bahamas. The trip will commence on November 15, 2024, and spread further from January to February 2025.

Out of the 10 days, the tourists will spend the night at New York Times Square on the first two days of the trip. It will be followed by a seven-night all-inclusive cruise through sailing onboard MSC Merviglia. The package of the cruise trip will not include tripping to pay and the flights will be selected from the UK Airports.

The package will also provide premium extra drinks and a visit to the Bahamas’s private Island Ocean Cay. The itinerary will feature sailing from New York and visiting Port Canaveral, Orlando, Nassau, Bahamas, and Ocean Cay which will be an exclusive MSC private island Bahamas. After that, the ship will sail back to New York.

The package of the cruise vessel will include:

The price of the inside cruise ship will start from £𝟏,𝟒𝟗𝟗𝐩𝐩, and the balcony of the cruise ship will be available at £1,729𝐩𝐩. The package for a family of three people will be available at £3,769, while a family of four people will get the chance to cruise onboard the ship at a price starting at £4,499.

MSC Meraviglia will provide extraordinary features through the exclusive package which will offer the perfect experience at sea in every season. The cruise vessel is known for its exceptional offerings, authentic dining options, and out-of-this-world entertainment. The tourists will enjoy panoramic areas and an innovative ocean-view aft lounge.

The two-deck “inside promenade” will welcome the tourists with a 480 square meters LED dome. The spectacular amusement areas will connect the tourists with an outdoor water park, creating pool party vibes.

Besides this, the MSC Meaviglia will sail around Ocean Cay with the reservation at MSC Marine Reserve which is exclusive to Bahamian Island.