Mrs Universe Trinidad and Tobago 2024 announced: Know about 13 Delegates

Know here about the 13 women across Trinidad and Tobago who are selected to be part of Mrs Universe Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago is gearing up for the prestigious Mrs Universe pageant, and Alveada Meah, the National Director of Mrs Universe Trinidad and Tobago, has revealed the 13 exceptional women set to compete in the national competition on May 30th, 2024.

The winner will be representing Trinidad and Tobago at the 47th Mrs Universe pageant which will be held in South Korea in October 2024 with over 100 other countries.

The 13 remarkable delegates are:

1. ASTRID MORILLO – MRS CUNUPIA

Astrid Morillo was born in Venezuela in April 1987. She married a Trinidadian 8 years ago and has a 5-year-old daughter. Astrid Morilla has always been an extrovert, friendly and a fast learner. She graduated from University with Honors as a Secondary school teacher, and she works as a Spanish/English translator. Astrid is a trained dancer, model, and promoter and has played different sports. She has been involved in the fields of fashion, acting and pageantry.

2. MRS SIPARIA – AVALON FELIX- SEMPEI

Avalon was born in March 1975. She is a wife and a mother of four, along with that she is a licensed cosmetologist and the owner of Avies’s Beauty Empire. She has graced the stage of Mrs World TT, Miss South Mature and Diva Mom. She is involved in several charities within her community.

3. MRS VALSAYN – DIANNE MOLLINO

Dianne Mollino is a 41-year-old mother of two. Dianne is qualified in Accounting and Occupational Health and Safety. She has held a career in Aviation ( Flight Attendant) for the last 18 years.

She is a fitness influencer and loves to explore the world and experience new cultures.

4. MRS FREEPORT – CANDICE DEONARINE

Candice was born in August 1992, married and has 4 kids. She owns and operates “House of Crust Bakery” in Claxton Bay. Her greatest joy and passion are her children and husband. She describes herself as determined and industrious.

She loves doing charity and helping children with reading skills.

5. MRS CLAXTON BAY – MELISSA JOHN- RAMSUBAGH

Melissa is 38 years old, married and has 3 kids. Together with her husband they operate their own chain of businesses. She studied Human Resource Management. She has won Miss Teen Trinidad & Tobago pageant 21 years ago. She is a travel enthusiast and loves spending time with her family.

6. MRS MORVANT – SHIERNEIL KIMKERAN

Sherneil was born in May 1998 and is a mother of 2.

While being a single mom she managed to obtain a Bachelor Degree with Honors. She is a member of the Church and also the Single Mothers Association.

She is currently the owner of one of T&T’s leading home-schooling services.

7. MRS CEDROS – VANESSA SEUNAL

Vanessa is a mother of two, an accounting professional, a model and an actress. She holds an MBA in finance and a Degree in Business and Accounting. At the age of 44 her dream is to become a chartered accountant and run her own firm. Her biggest supporters are her children.

8. MRS MARAVAL – SALISHA SALAMUT-FORSTER

Salisha was born in April 1994. She contested in Miss Regency as Miss Moruga. She is currently pursuing her BBA degree in Business Management and Entrepreneurship. Becoming an entrepreneur has inspired her to achieve her academic goals, as her vision is to become a successful Businesswoman while teaching and encouraging her kids along the same path.

9. MRS MORUGA – PETAL JOEFIELD MALCOLM

Petal was born in April 1995, she is a vibrant and dedicated individual. She was born and raised in Edward Trace Basse Terre, Moruga. Petal is a certified and experienced Pastry Chef. She has studied at the Trinidad and Tobago Hospitality and Tourism Institute. She owns and operates her small business Jos_sweetzbakery. She is passionate about creating delicious local and international pastries.

10. MRS TACARIGUA – REHYAN FRANCOIS

Rehyan was born in October 1986 and is a mother of two. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Geography and currently works as a Retail Assistant Manager. Her passion is her children. Rehyan loves outdoor activities and challenges herself to new adventures.

11. CHAGUANAS – SARAH INDERLALL

Born in March 1994. She is a Marketing Manager with a diverse academic background. Holding a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology, Biotechnology, and Microbiology, she has further pursued a Master’s degree in Food Science and Technology. She has a commercial modeling experience of over a decade.

12. MRS DEBE – SHRI MAHARANI

Shri was born in 1987 in Toronto and has spent her entire life in Trinidad. Shri is a writer and the author of a published poem named “Trinidad”. She is an active volunteer in the community and enjoys fashion. Shri has studied law and is currently working for Achkar Law Firm.

13. MRS CASCADE – WENDY THOMAS

Wendy was born Sep 1993 and is married. She holds a BFA degree in Performing Arts and is pursuing her Acting Studies.

She was awarded the National Youth Award in 2007. Wendy describes herself as a symbol of talent and resilience and a dedicated advocate for arts and education. She has previously represented T&T as the Miss Princess of the World.