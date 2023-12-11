Moving towards feat of SDG, Barbados hosts “UN in the City”

“UN in the City” event celebrated SDG Progress Towards Sustainable Future on Saturday, 9th December 2023

UN in Barbados and Eastern Caribbean partnered with the Barbados Government for the “UN in the City” event to celebrate Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) progress towards a sustainable future. The event took place on Saturday, 9th December 2023 at Golden Square Freedom Park, Barbados.

Golden Square Freedom Park of Barbados was transformed into a hub of hope and action for the vibrant event.

The engaging event featured exhibitions of the work that the UN and Government are partnering on in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. It showcased the joint efforts towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The event marked its beginning with remarks by Corey A. Lane, J.P., M.P, Minister of State in the Office of the Attorney-General, and MP for the City of Bridgetown, along with Didier Trebucq, UN Resident Coordinator for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean.

Didier Trebucq recognised the Government’s dedicated and consistent efforts. He commended the Government of Barbados for the gains and success made on SDG progress and meeting targets ahead of Agenda 2030.

Afterwards, both Minister Lane and RC Trebucq declared the event open, and began the tour for all patrons, seeing SDG gains from government partners in the Ministries of Youth, Health, Agriculture, National Disabilities Unit and the National HIV/AIDS Commission.

The event saw Patrons happily interacting with the Government and UN agency booths present in RCO, Food And Agriculture Organisation, World Food programme, UNICEF (United Nation Children’s fund), International Organisation of Migration, United Nations Development Programme and PAHO to highlight progress in key areas like youth, health, agriculture, HIV/AIDS, and more.

Adding to the atmosphere, the event also featured performances from Farrah, a young SDG advocate who performed “No. 13” in song, and a Spoken Word piece by Stoned with Cupid, along with games and interactive prizes.

The goals of SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) are: