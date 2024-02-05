Motocycle bandit robs Hinterland woman in Georgetown

A motorcycle bandit robbed the Hinterland woman and took her valuable things on Friday in Sophia, Georgetown.

Guyana: A motorcycle bandit robbed the Hinterland woman and took her valuable things on Friday in Sophia, Georgetown.

According to the victim, Rihanna Williams, who hails from Region 8, she was heading to the place she was staying in, Sophia, from Georgetown when she stopped at a supermarket to purchase a few items.

She further stated that after purchasing from the supermarket, she decided to go to a nearby pharmacy to purchase some medications.

While she was walking, two men on a motorcycle pulled up behind her, grabbed her handbag before cutting it and made good their escape.

“I just need my important documents, my hand bag contains…bank card, Psychiatry clinic appointment card, documents for Singers, cash sum of 230,000 GYD, a cellphone. Samsung A32, charger and other fine accessories.

The cash was to be used to pay for my passage to Karisparu and also to pay for my two brothers’ passage to come to the city with me to start school.

I don’t know what more to do I know I am not gonna get back the money and the phone but just incase anyone see my documents thrown at the road corner or in trash please contact me. Via messenger, or drop it at the Chinese supermarket at Red Road Corner, she has my contact details. And the person who found it will be rewarded,” Williams noted.

According to the police officials, they are searching for the bandit and valuable things of the Hinterland woman. Netizens reacted to the crime and said that the police officials of Guyana should work for the safety and security of the citizens.

One commented,” We, people, are taking these things too lightly and when people speak the truth people get angry, and political, and show their true prejudicial colors. People shouldn’t be experiencing these sorts of things. The next thing gone happen is that people’s market bags, grocery bags, and shopping bags would be taken. Sad! Really Sad! Then when others take matters into their own hands is something else.”