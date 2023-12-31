Mother of two dies in hit-and-run accident in Trinidad

A 35-year-old woman who was the mother of two lost her life in a hit-and-run case at Beetham Highway around 6 am on Wednesday, 27 December.

The victim is identified with the name of Paige John, who lived at Pashley Street, Laventille, a suburb of Port of Spain, the capital of Trinidad and Tobago.

As per the reports, the lifeless body of the victim was discovered lying in a grassy area off the northern side of the Beetham Highway in the morning.

It is said that the victim was employed as a cleaner and was on her way to work when she met with an accident.

As the police department was informed about the incident, the local police authority took charge immediately and went to the scene.

After visiting the place of the incident, officers confirmed the report and took control of the scene, to begin with the early investigation.

The police officer is currently searching for the suspect driver who knocked down the victim’s mother and fled from the scene without stopping the vehicle.

During the investigation, police officers found a license plate near the body of the victim. Police is trying to determine if the license plate found is connected with the hit-and-run case of the mother.

Teckla John Chadband, who is the mother of the victim, said in an interview, “They killed my child and went their way! How do you want me to feel?”

The mother of the victim, while crying, urged the driver who killed her daughter to come out and accept the crime, “Come forward and surrender yourself and let the law do what they have to do.”

John Chadband mentioned the struggle of the victim in her daily life and how much she was important to her family. She was regularly going to work to earn money so that she could take care of her kids.

The victim was the mother of two young boys, and she was also playing the role of their father as he was also killed a few years ago.

Now, the responsibility of the young kids is upon John Chadband. She said that now she will take care of the kids and take the role of educator and provider after they have no one left to go with.

She also mentioned that the condition of kids is also not good after losing their only parent.

Chadband, about her pain, said, “At least the driver could have gone to the station and informed the police that he/she just bounced someone and was afraid to stop.”

“But the driver left my daughter lying at the side of the road like an animal,” she added.

About her daughter, she said, “My daughter was a sprightly person. She was always on the go. She was very independent. She loved to be about, she loved to dress, she loved herself.”

“But she always kept caring about her boys while making sure they had everything,” she added.

The other relatives and neighbours also described the victim as a hard-working and committed mother who can do anything for her kids.

On the occasion of Christmas, her kids were spending holidays with their grandfather as she was working extra hours to earn more money.

The people of the community are hoping for the betterment of the kids of the victim and, with her family, are demanding justice from the authorities with the quick arrest of the culprit.