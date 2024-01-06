Morvant: Victim on bail shot, after routine police reporting

A man became victim of a fatal shooting near local police station around 3:00 pm on Wednesday at Morvant in San Juan.

Trinidad and Tobago: A man became the victim of a fatal shooting after returning from routine reporting at a local police station around 3:00 pm on Wednesday, 3 January, at Morvant in San Juan, a town in Trinidad.

The victim was already out on bail for an offence, for which he needed to report constantly to the Morvant police station and sign to mark his presence to the officers.

As per the report, the victim had just left the Morvant police station after signing around 3:00 pm and went to meet his friends.

After leaving the station, the victim visited his group of friends and was chilling at Morvant Avenue when suddenly a vehicle reached them.

It is said that two men came out of the vehicle who were armed with guns and ambushed them. The unknown assailants immediately started shooting at the victim with a clear intention to kill him.

After this unexpected shooting attack, the group of friends scattered and started running to save their lives. Straight after the attack on the victim, armed assailants fled in their vehicle from the scene of the shooting.

The police department was immediately informed about the incident of the shooting, in response to which officers from local authorities took charge and went to the shooting site.

The police officers from the Morvant police station and Northeastern Division task force visited the shooting scene and confirmed the report while taking control of the area for early investigation.

On the shooting site, police officers found the body of the victim, which was bleeding from the wounds of gunshots.

The police department is conducting an investigation to trace the suspects of the shooting with the help of collected evidence.

The reason behind the shooting at the victim is still not clear, and officers are trying to figure that out.

The people of the region are discussing the incident and sharing their opinions on the shooting.

People are saying, “Probably this shooting is related to some kind of Ganwar or something like this, as we can not ignore that the victim was already a criminal.”

The people are asking for a quick resolution of the case and demanding the arrest of the culprits of the shooting that can lead to the safety and security of the region.

Police officers are asking for the cooperation of the locals to help in the inquiry and provide information related to the case.