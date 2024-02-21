Morvant: Belmont man died in fatal shooting attack

Man lost his life in a fatal shooting attack by unknown assailants on the roadway of Upper Park Street in Morvant on 19 February.

Trinidad and Tobago: A man lost his life in a fatal shooting attack by unknown assailants on the roadway of Upper Park Street in the Morvant locality of San Juan, a town in the northwestern part of Trinidad, on the evening of Monday, 19 February, around 7:15 pm.

The deceased victim of the fatal shooting attack in Morvant is identified with the name of Chris, who lived along Belmont Valley Road in the Belmont locality of Port of Spain, the capital of Trinidad and Tobago.

As per the reports, the incident of the fatal shooting on the victim in Morvant took place during the day while he was out on the roadway of Upper Park Street at nearly 7:15 pm when an unknown suspect or suspects approached him.

The suspects were armed with firearms and suddenly launched a shooting attack on the victim with the clear intention of killing him. The assailants fled from the crime scene immediately after the attack. The number of culprits involved in the crime is still not known.

The incident of the shooting was noticed by the local residents in the neighbourhood of Upper Park Street who heard multiple loud sounds of explosions. In the search, while looking for the reason for the explosions, the resident discovered the victim who was lying on the road.

The incident of the fatal shooting attack in Morvant was immediately informed to the police department. In response to the information, the officers from the local police station took charge and went to the crime scene. After visiting the shooting scene, the police officers confirmed the report and took the area under control to start the early investigation.

The emergency health services were also informed about the incident of the shooting to receive medical assistance. The victim who was bleeding from his gunshot wounds was not able to survive and lost his life at the crime scene.

After the examination, the victim was declared dead officially and the dead body was ordered to be taken from the crime scene by the officers.

The police department officers are continuing the investigation of the case and are also conducting inquiries to collect information and clues related to the crime which can help to trace the suspects involved in the shooting. The reason for the shooting attack on the victim still needed to be known.

The local people of the communities around Morvant and the citizens of the nation are sharing their opinions in the case after learning about the incident of shooting in which a man got killed.

People are saying, “Normal thing in Trinidad. It is anyway not a normal thing that can be ignored but as per the situation in the country, it is really a normal thing now. Those who know they know. Ask anyone here, when you last time heard about murder. Oh, today, yesterday, and also before that day. There is no fear of law anymore at this place.”

This incident of the fatal shooting attack and murder is the second such murder that has been recorded in Morvant this month till now. The previous murder case was recorded on Thursday, 1 February, in which a 60-year-old victim named Leroy Carter was shot and killed in his vehicle at the corner of Ramier and Park Streets in Morvant.