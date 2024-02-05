Moriah district police seizes AK-47 rifle in Mt Thomas operation

Trinidad and Tobago: The district police of Moriah, a village on the island of Tobago, recovered an AK-47 rifle loaded with ammunition in an anti-crime operation in Mt Thomas on the morning of Saturday, 3 February. Trinidad and Tobago Police Service disclosed the continuation of the seizure of firearms around the nation.

As per the reports, the anti-crime operation conducted by the police officers of Moriah was led by trusted information. The information took police officers to the bushy area of Old Ground Trace at Mt Thomas, where they recovered an AK-47 rifle in an exercise from 8:00 am to 10:00 am.

In the successful Mt Thomas operation, police officers allegedly discovered an unauthorised AK-47 rifle loaded with magazines in a blue colour poncho. It is said that the magazine was carrying around 20 rounds of 7.62 ammunition in it. Police officers also found some clothes in a black and silver colour knapsack.

The whole anti-crime operation was conducted by a team of officers from Moriah district police, including PC Cuffie and PC Dates, coordinated by Superintendent Kirk and Senior Superintendent Jackman, and spearheaded by Inspector Bacchus with woman Sargent Dumas under the supervision of Cpl Kirk.

The entire exercise was conducted under the strategic guidance of ACP Hazel. PC Dates is continuing the further enquiries in relation to the case to find more evidence and clues which lead the police department to more such criminal activities taking place around the nation and help in the arrest of suspects involved in these crimes.

The local people of Moriah and the residents of communities around the nation are sharing their opinions on the incident after getting information about the recovery of an AK-47 rifle by police in Mt Thomas.

People are saying, “Exactly how many weapons are hidden in this nation that authorities are unaware of? And from where are these weapons coming into the country? It looks like these criminals are planning for something very big in the country. Like, why any gang will also carry so many weapons in this small island? This is something like creating a parallel military inside the nation.”

People are also saying, “It looks like never ending marathon but anyhow it is good. Well done our officers who is working hard to catch criminals. After looking at so many hidden criminal now everyone looks like potential criminal but of course it is not like that. Innocent people must stay safe everywhere.”