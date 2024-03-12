More scholarships for students under Jamaica-Cuba Programme

More students of Jamaica are going to get opportunities to study in Cuba under the Bilateral Scholarship Programme from 2024.

Jamaica: More students of Jamaica, who want to practice in the fields of medicine, nursing, engineering and more such sectors, are going to get more opportunities to study in Cuba after the increase in seats, from 7 to 21, is announced under the Jamaica-Cuba Bilateral Scholarship Programme from the month of September 2024.

The announcement is been made by the government of Cuba to offer more scholarships for Jamaican students recently. This move marked the long term relationship between both nations in the region, Jamaica and Cuba, and their cooperation for mutual growth.

In previous years, the government of Cuba provided around seven scholarships to the selected students of Jamaica, which is recently said to be taking around twenty-one seats this year. It is said that the decision is taken by the government under the influence of the commitment made by Cuba during the CARICOM summit in December 2022.

The Scholarship Programme for the students of Jamaica is operated by the Scholarship Unit of the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service with the help of the Embassy of the Republic of Cuba. Some other government bodies also take part in the progress and conclusion of the initiative.

The programme was initiated to give opportunities to the young generation each year to have top class study in Cuba which could lead them to a better future. The scholarship programme is available only to students who will return to Jamaica after their studies.

The intention of the programme is to provide the students with ways to explore their talent and skills which could help in the progress of the nation and the Caribbean region. Those who want to pursue their undergraduate and postgraduate studies are considered for scholarships.

Fermín Quiñones Sánchez, the Ambassador of Cuba in Jamaica, while talking about the major decision taken by the government mentioned that they are looking to organise a ceremony for the students.

He mentioned in his statement the students will get a chance to meet and share experiences with the professionals who graduated and got trained by Cuba under the same programme. The meet up will help the new students to know about the methods of living in Cuba as a new place.

The ambassador said in his words that the government of Cuba is dedicated towards the programme and supporting young minds. The students will be getting every basic thing of necessity including food, accommodation, medical care, tuition, and allowance for clothing with proper education in the scholarship.

It is also said that the students will get an experience to explore new culture and language in Cuba while they live there. It will also grow them as citizens when they will live alone with other students like them without their families.