Montego Bay: 33-year-old man held with illegal firearm

Jamaica: A 33-year-old man was arrested by the police department after a search operation at his home for possessing an illegal firearm and ammunition in the Green Pond locality of Montego Bay, the capital of Saint James parish of Jamaica, on Friday, 23 February, around 12:20 pm.

The suspect possessing firearm and ammunition is identified with the name of Arlando Henry also commonly known as Ted, who lives along Ackee Tree Lane in Green Pond in Montego Bay.

The suspect, Arlando Henry, is charged with multiple offences related to firearms including possession of illegal weapons, dealing in illegal weapons, stockpiling illegal weapons, and use of premises for storage of firearms and ammunition without any permission.

As per the reports, the search operation at the Montego Bay home of the suspect was conducted by the police officers based on the information through intelligence on the day were the firearm and ammunition were found.

It is mentioned that at nearly 12:20 pm, a team of police officers went to the premises of the suspect and searched the place. The search led the police officers to the discovery of a bag hidden under the couch.

After examination of the bag, the police officers found a firearm which was a Taurus G3C pistol with three magazines that contained fifty rounds of ammunition. Straight after, the suspect was held by the police and taken into custody. Eventually, the suspect was charged with the committed offences.

