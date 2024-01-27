Monroe College partners with NIA to offer scholarship to Miss Culture Queen 2024

Monroe College has collaborated with the Nevis Island Administration to offer a scholarship to the winner of the Ms Culture Queen Pageant.

Nevis: Monroe College has collaborated with the Nevis Island Administration to offer a scholarship to the winner of the Ms Culture Queen Pageant. As part of the 50th anniversary of the Culturama festival, the pageant will be held on August 4, 2024, at the Cultural Complex.

President of Monroe College Marc Jerome has confirmed in an email to Premier Mark Brantley their agreement to help the Nevis Island Administration increase educational opportunities for Nevisians by providing one full scholarship to be awarded each year to the Miss Culture Queen Pageant winner.

The funding covers all tuition and fees to study in New York and will stay with the awardee for the eight semesters required to earn a bachelor’s degree, provided she stays in good academic standing. The awardee may choose to study on our Saint Lucia campus or wholly online if that’s her preference.

The awardee will need to meet their eligibility requirements for admission, and the International Admissions team will assign an advisor to help the awardee through the application and student visa processes.

Given the tight timing between the crowning of Miss Culture Queen and the start of the Fall semester, the awardee is advised to begin their studies during the Winter semester, which starts in early January.

A scholarship certificate will be created to be presented to the awardee on the day she is crowned. President Jerome said they are very excited by this opportunity and look forward to welcoming their first Miss Culture Queen to campus.

Nevis is all set to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of the Culturama Festival with colourful activities. The Ms Culture Queen Pageant is one of the festival’s events, aiming to provide a platform for young ladies to showcase their talents and skills. Around five participants participate in the pageant.

Notably, Nykeisha Henry, who was also Miss Four Seasons Resort, was crowned the Miss Culture Queen 2023 in August. She secured the title of the Best Ambassadorial Speech and Wear and Best Onstage Interview. The first runner of the pageant was Nangela Semple, who was an employee of Nevis Electricity Company Limited.

While the second runner-up of the show was turned out Kelcy Edwards, who was Miss Flow.