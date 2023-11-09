Miss Universe 2023 to feature two Transwomen 

Miss Universe 2023 will feature two Transgender contestants on the competition day that is November 18, 2023 (Saturday).

The pageant will be held at the Jose Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador. This year the pageant is going to be the 72nd Miss Universe Pageant.

Notably, the two transgenders are Rikkie Kolle, Miss Universe Netherlands and Marina Machete, Miss Universe Portugal.

This is the first time ever in the history that transwoman contestants will compete with others to win the crown.

With this, there is a probability of another history to be created as well. If from both, any one won the crown, it will create history.

Rikkie Kolle, Miss Universe Netherlands presented her wish on her social media of being a role model and an epitome for all the transgenders who have lost the hope of dreaming.

She even highlighted the reason for not daring to dream, which is actually the harassment which they might face.

However, this victory will work as an example for other transgenders as being featured at such a competition that also at the age of 22 is an honor in itself.

Moving ahead, Marina Machete, Miss Universe Portugal shared her life story as well.

She added that she used to be bullied and has struggled with depression at a very young age, 23.

However, courage, passion and family’s support helped her to fight with all this.

She even casted light on the program she started named as “Feed the Voice of Reality.” Through this, she traveled and discovered the entire country, Portugal.

While traveling she conveyed and spread information about mental health in the country.

Interestingly, Maria Machete became the first trans woman to be featured. Followed by, Rikkie Kolle is the second contestant.

The history has surprised the world and has given new wings to the people by spreading such a positive and bold energy in the society.

