Miss Teen Dominica 2024 launched, six contestants revealed

Roseau, Dominica: Miss Teen Dominica 2024 has been launched on Wednesday at Alliance Francaise at 5:30 pm. Six contestants from different schools were unveiled during the ceremony.

Waitikubuli Dance Theatre Company will collaborate with the Dominica Tourism Authority to host the pageant. The event will be sponsored by Promexmilk as they will take care of the expenses of the hosting of the pageant.

The six contestants for Miss Teen Dominica 2024 will be:

Nyanna Steves from North East Comprehensive School will be the first contestant in the pageant.

The second contestant for the pageant will be Geishana Gregoire. She will represent Pierre Charles Secondary School.

The third contestant for the pageant will be Shernia Esprit, and she will represent Castle Bruce Secondary School.

Renia Joseph from Portsmouth Secondary School will participate in the Miss Teen Dominica 2024 pageant.

Lizanne Cuffy will be the fifth contestant in the pageant. She will represent Convent High School in the event.

Sherkha Andrew from Dominica Grammar School will participate in the pageant.

The pageant will serve as a platform for the young girls to showcase their skills and talent in the field of entertainment. It will provide them with a chance to explore their inner self and pave their path to success.

Notably, last year, the title of Miss Teen Dominica was secured by Kenisha Antoine. She represented Castle Bruce Secondary School at the pageant last year. Last year, five contestants participated in the pageant.

Antoine outshined other contestants and became the winner as she was crowned the tag of the best talent. She expressed gratitude to the Castle Bruce Staff and schoolmates for their support and said that it was possible due to their support.

Waitukubuli Dance Theater Company also extended invitations to the supporters and friends for the pageant. It added,” As we know, we are now gearing up for the next season!! You guessed right! It’s that time again when we introduce to you the beautiful, brave and intelligent young ladies who will vie for the title of MISS TEEN DOMINICA 2024 !! See you at the launch this Wednesday.”