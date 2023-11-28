Miss OECS Caribbean Pageant set to stage in Dominica on Jan 12

The Miss OECS Caribbean Pageant is set to stage in the Commonwealth of Dominica on January 12, 2024.

Roseau, Dominica: The Miss OECS Caribbean Pageant is set to stage in the Commonwealth of Dominica on January 12, 2024. The Caribbean beauties will vie for the title at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium with their talents and skills.

As per the authorities, this is a spectacular show, promising to be a fusion of excitement, pageantry and celebration. It will also bring the best of the Caribbean’s talent and beauty at one stage.

The night will be filled with glamour and excitement and also coincide with the exhilarating carnival season of Dominica.

The show will start at 8: 00 pm and make people gather their friends and become part of a night of elegance and entertainment. The sponsors of the event are AID BANK DOMINICA, Rapid Response Recovery Services, Big Edge Financial Express, Fort Young Hotel, and Discover Dominica.

The name of the two contestants has also been announced. Adicia Burton- Miss Dominica 2023, will also compete with other Caribbean beauties for the Miss OECS Caribbean Pageant 2023.

The second contestant for the pageant is Earlyca Frederick as she will grace the stage. She also participated in the Miss Universe Pageant 2023 stage with her performance. She will represent Saint Lucia in the pageant and work for the empowerment of women.

Earlyca Frederick will also embrace the brilliance and Caribbean elegance.

Notably, the much-anticipated Miss OECS Pageant was originally set for November 1, 2023. Due to some inconvenience and problems, the pageant has been rescheduled for January 12, 2024. The decision to set the event date was made in light of unforeseen logistical circumstances.

Last year, Keriann Thomas from Antigua and Barbuda secured the title of Miss OECS Caribbean Pageant. She also hosted a workshop on the topic of Youth Violence and Gangs on October 6, 2023.

Further, the first runner up of the title for the last year Kejean Smith from Saint Lucia. While the second runner up of the pageant was Reesa Mcintosh from Grenada.

