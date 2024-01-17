Miss Guyana Culture Queen 2024 set to return, know requirements

Guyana: Miss Guyana Culture Queen 2024 is all set to return to pay tribute to the Amazon Warriors. The pageant has been calling all warriors to showcase their true beauty and elegance on this platform.

Miss Guyana Culture Queen 2024 is promised to be a spectacular showcase of beauty, poise, brilliance and patriotism. The requirements to take part in the pageant have also been unveiled. The requirements for the pageant will include the provision of the age, performance, height, appearance, and Guyana citizens. The deadline for the application is February 14, 2024.

Requirements:

In order to take part in the pageant, all the applicants must be between the ages of 18 to 26 years old.

All the applicants are required to possess a performing talent.

All the applicants must be at least 5’6 in height.

All the applicants must be healthy and prepared to compete in swimwear

Applicants must possess the passion and drive to confidently and adequately promote Guyana’s diverse culture and people.

The applications are now open, which will ask for a valid email address and personal information. As per the form, the name and photo associated with their Google Account will be recorded when applicants upload files and submit this form.

In the personal information, the applicants will be asked about their name, date of birth, Guyanese citizenship, identification form, contact number, Facebook account name, Instagram account name, occupation and hobbies.

Notably, last year, the title of Miss Guyana Culture Queen 2023 was secured by Shemina Peroune, who was also the winner of the Miss Caribbean Culture Queen 2023. Recently, she secured a graduate degree with an Associate Degree in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering from the Art Williams and Harry Wendt Aeronautical Engineering School.

After securing the title, Shemina Peroune also received the chance to share the space with a bevvy of queens at Finance Meets Fashion in November 2023.

Last year, the position of the first runner was secured by Lisa Hassan in the Miss Guyana Culture Queen 2023. With her full passion, she rocked the stage and secured the title.