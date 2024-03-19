Miss Bartica Regatta 2024 set to return, seven contestants unveiled

The seven contestants for Miss Bartica Regatta 2024 have been unveiled as the pageant will return to Guyana in April 2024.

The first contestant for the Regatta 2024 will be Hannah Alexia Smith who is a devoted mother and pursued her career as an educator. She has worked to promote the significance of quality and higher education within the young minds and work. With her dedication, she used her knowledge to work for the betterment of society, aiming to enhance the well-being of humanity.

She also initiated the project named “Experience Bartica: A Journey through Beauty and Culture”, aiming to explore the true essence of the culture and heritage of the country.

The second contestant for the pageant will be Mourinda Hector who is a police officer and IT instructor. A 24-year-old young lady has showcased the blend of true leadership and innovative teaching methods, turning out to be a great inspiration for students.

Her love for literature also inspired others as she gave a new vision to see art with the style of innovative technology.

Lakeshia Christian- a dedicated mother and adventurer is all set to vie for the title of Miss Bartica Regatta 2024. She also shows her passion for outdoor activities and mystery books, marking her curious and dedicated spirit. Christian paved the path of success with great courage, determination, and strength of character and chased her dreams despite challenges.

The fourth contestant for the title will be Althea Griffith who is a 28-year-old cosmetologist and hailed from Bartica. She explored several spheres of life by participating in travelling, and other fields. She is known for her dedication to contributing to society and empowering women with opportunities.

Shania Straker will serve as the fifth contestant for the pageant who is a teacher at Three Miles Secondary School. She also loves poetry and participated in the events such as debates, and youth parliaments.

She is known for her fearless approach and contribution towards the progress of society with her versatility and dedication.

The sixth contestant will be Denika Marshall who is passionate about arts and acting. A 21-year-old girl loves to write poems, read literature and work for the art. With her resilient spirit, she also showcased her interest in philosophy and said that she wants to pursue her dream in the artistic fields.

The seventh contestant for the title will be Waynecia Pollydore who worked on the project named “Tech-Ties” who enjoys teaching, cooking and different art forms. She is passionate about technology and other artistic forms.