Ministry of Equity, Saint Lucia and WFP commissioned 2 day training exercise

Saint Lucia: World Food Program and Saint Lucia’s Ministry of Equity collaborated for the Communications Capacity Training Needs, commissioned 2 day interactive media training exercise.

The funds for the training session were provided by the United Nations World Food Program (WFP). The session targeted the department heads and communication staff who are associated with the media interface. Also, the session targeted ones who have their role in disseminating information to the public.

Considerably, Lilla Ramjeawan, WFP Program Policy Officer addressed the ceremony. While adressing, she added that this training session is aimed at strengthening the ministry’s capacity, that is their team members.

Because, the team members are the most valuable resource and in this 2 days training session will provide the guidance to speak to the audience in a better way regarding the work of the ministry.

Further, Shaman Hipp Emanuel highlighted that such a training session will lead towards the empowerment of many sections of the ministry.

Also, she casted light on the fact that this training session would also improve the current skills in the terms of sharing the information with the public and this activity will offer the quality in presenting precise information to the public.

Moreover, the session is also bound to inculcate the confidence in the trainees which would lead towards the empowerment of the officers who are associated with media works regarding transferring the information, will enhance the quality of avoiding the pitfalls.

Significantly, the disseminated information would also be clear and be focused to the message.

She highlighted the skills as well which the trainees learnt through this session which involved basic interviewing techniques while engaging in the mock radio and television interviews on the topics connected with day to day functions.

As well as, it taught the rents of organizing press conferences and the drafting of press releases which are connected to certain media platforms.

