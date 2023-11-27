Minister of Health, Irving Mclntyre commences Wellness Constituency initiative

Irving Mclntyre, Minister of Health, Wellness and new health investment marked the commencement of Wellness Constituency initiative at Roseau Valley in Dominica on November 26, 2023.

Roseau, Dominica: Irving Mclntyre, Minister of Health, Wellness and new health investment marked the commencement of Wellness Constituency initiative at Roseau Valley in Dominica on November 26, 2023.

This initiative was taken in order to commit to fulfill the responsibility towards the prevention of illness among the citizens of the region.

He even highlighted how important physical activity is for the prevention of illness. The significant count of individuals revealed their participation in an initiative.

Moreover, the Wellness Constituency offered a great experience to the participants as people went to the Fresh Water Lake site in the Laudat, where they enjoyed the calm and relaxed effects of nature.

The minister of health and wellness, Irving Mclntyre even casted light on the introduction of the next episode in the health and wellness series.

Also, he extended thanks to the participants for joining and supporting the event.

“ Your Health Your Wealth,” quoted the minister.

Moving ahead, he shared the glimpses of the great morning filled with the energy of people doing physical activities.

The glimpses shared revealed the joy and pleasure of the citizens while performing the activities. They were seen doing different activities.

Further, the grace was so evident on their faces.

On the shared glances, people even presented their reactions which were all about happy and healthy lives. People appreciated such an initiative which was put forth by the authorities aiming at promoting the well being of the people residing in the country.

“ Wow, great stuff. When is the next one,” commented one.

This reaction even states how excited the individuals are for the next episode of the series.

“ I love that, Keeping the community healthy,” mentioned another.

Such amazing statements clearly reveal the delight they had from the activity, and are interested in more such sessions.

Many more reactions like well done, amazing work were seen as the reactions, encouraging the health a real wealth.

