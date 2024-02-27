Minister Irving McIntyre welcomes Ambassador Nyhus to Dominica

Dr Irving McIntyre- Action Prime Minister welcomed Roger F Nyhus who is the new Ambassador of the United States to Dominica.

Roseau, Dominica: Dr Irving McIntyre- Action Prime Minister welcomed Roger F Nyhus, who is the new Ambassador of the United States to Dominica. The meeting was held on Monday at the Prime Minister’s office, aiming to maintain robust diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The meeting featured discussions on several matters of concern related to the common shared values between Dominica and the US. The collaboration on investment and trade has remained the focal point of the discussion between the two diplomatic leaders.

Ambassador Nyhus also presented his credentials to the President of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Sylvanie Burton, pledging to maintain a robust partnership rooted in common values and a commitment to addressing shared challenges.

The agenda of Dominica becoming the world’s first climate-resilient nation has been lauded by the Ambassador as he extended full support to the country in their efforts. He said that the meeting would strengthen their ways of enhancing collaborations between the two countries on different matters.

During the meeting, Dr McIntyre also shed light on the mutual understanding between the two countries on several matters such as issues of small island developing states and climate change. He added that the country has remained a strategic partner for their several development agendas.

Ambassador Nyhus added that their enduring collaboration underscored the strength of the mutual understanding and friendship between the two countries. Besides this, the leaders also talked about the climate financing and the economic prospects of Dominica in the meeting.

In addition to that, Dr McIntyre conveyed the well wishes of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit for a successful tour of duty. While extending gratitude to the US Ambassador, the Acting prime minister mentioned that the government will look forward to strategic partnerships with the United States.

He also expressed Dominica’s willingness to continue working with the United States as a strategic partner on matters of security and development assistance.

Notably, Dominica and the United States established formal relations in 1978.