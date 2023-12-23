Minister announces $34 million budget for low-income families

Trinidad and Tobago: Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales said in a recent announcement that the government had allocated a budget of $34 million towards initiatives focused on helping low-income families with their water and electricity bills on Friday, 22 December.

The announcement was made during the utility assistance distribution ceremony organised by the Ministry of Public Utilities (MPU) on Wednesday.

The deserving low-income families were given grant letters for various government programs like the Residential Electrification Assistance Programme, the Water Tank Programme and the Electrification Programme at this event.

Minister Gonzales, in his announcement, talked about the commitment of the government to address the needs of low-income households and understanding the importance of providing access to essential requirements.

These assistance programs by the government with decent financial investment try to remove some of the burden from low-income families who are facing challenges in meeting their water and electricity expenses.

Minister Gonzales also highlighted the point of the impending increase in electricity rates proposed by the Regulated Industries Commission in the month of October.

“Even after the proposed increases, electricity rates of Trinidad and Tobago will still remain the lowest in the region,” Gonzales said.

This statement seeks to provide reassurance to citizens who might be concerned about the potential economic impact of higher utility costs.

Minister Gonzales also accepted the unpopularity of decisions due to the rate adjustments but mentioned that “Such determinations fall within the purview of an independent commission rather than being a direct responsibility of the government.”

He said, “The Regulated Industries Commission has consulted with the members of the public and stakeholders. This is not the responsibility of the government, but it is the responsibility of an independent commission to determine an appropriate electricity rate.”

This statement by the Minister was focused on clarifying the transparency and impartiality of the rate-setting process.

Minister Gonzales also talked about a global discussion about the electricity rates worldwide in every country as it is an issue of global interest. This statement was in the context of the global debate around affordable energy solutions.

Giving grant letters for essential programs to low-income families will lead towards bridging financial gaps in the society for which the government is actively working.

People are giving very mixed reactions to the announcement. Some are happy with the decision of the government, and the other side is expressing their disappointment, saying, “I didn’t know that when a water line leaks, you don’t get water in your taps; it is too sophisticated to comprehend.”

The statement by Minister Gonzales shows the issues involved in decision-making. The government is trying to maintain the financial balance in society by meeting public needs.

The statement of keeping the lowest electricity rates in the region, even after coming hikes, may bring some issues and increase the work of the government to balance economic with social responsibilities.