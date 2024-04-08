Mihael Sobers wins one gold, 4 silver, one bronze medal at 2024 CARIFTA Aquatics Champs  

Mihael Sobers secured one gold medal, 4 silver and one bronze medal at the recently held 2024 CARIFTA Aquatics Championship which has remained great for Barbados.

Barbados: Mihael Sobers secured one gold medal, 4 silver and one bronze medal at the recently held 2024 CARIFTA Aquatics Championship which has remained great for Barbados.

The 2024 CARIFTA Swimming Championships was held in Bahamas and Mihael Sobers represented Barbados for the first time. Mihael Sobers attended St Patrick’s R.C Primary School and St Gabriel’s Primary from where he graduated in 2023 and he is now a student at Queen’s College and as a first former, he was awarded the ‘Student of the month’ award for for November 2023.

Mihael started learn-to-swim in 2015 at the age of four with the Alpha Swim Club, two years later he was promoted to the competitive 8 and under age group and his love for the water began to grow as he competed in local tournaments and made podium finishes.

In 2022, he guided St. Gabriel’s to the Purity School Swimming Championships and was awarded Boys’ Age group Champion.

Mihael has really shown dedication to the sport as he is always in attendance for the nine session a week workout in the pool, averaging two hours per session and a further three sessions a week in the gym. This commitment has propelled him to be one of the top 11-12 age group swimmers on the island.

At the recently held Aquatic Long Course Nationals, he was awarded ‘Most Outstanding Junior Male Swimmer’ along with 11-12 Age Group Champion award.

In 2023 Mihael was part of the 11-12 Boys CARIFTA team where he made finals in the 200m backstroke and 200m freestyle.

At the upcoming CARIFTA Championships, again in the 11-12 age group, he will compete in the 50m backstroke, 100m backstroke, 200m backstroke, 100m freestyle, 200m freestyle, 400m freestyle, 200 Individual Medley (IM).

In another category, Kaitlin won a silver medal in 50m backstroke silver in the girls’ 13-14 age group. Kaitlin is in 3rd Form at St. Winifred’s School and she loves animals and has 12 pets: 6 cats 6 dogs, and wants to become a veterinarian. Her hobbies are baking and reading, and she knows how to speak a little Japanese.