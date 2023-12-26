Michael Martin working to maintain integrity of St. Kitts and Nevis’ CBI

St Kitts and Nevis: Michael Martin- the head of the Citizenship by Investment Unit of St Kitts and Nevis, has been working to maintain the reputation and integrity of the programme. He has made several regulations to the programme to uplift the programme.

With his innovative ideas, the Citizenship by Investment Programme of St Kitts and Nevis has become an ideal platform for investors seeking to spend their lives in a safe and secure environment. Under his leadership, the programme witnessed significant growth in the investment migration industry.

The high-net-worth individuals have been choosing the programme and making investments in St Kitts and Nevis to lead secure and safe lives. It is, therefore, growing every day in popularity.

With the new regulations, Martin said that the integrity and competitiveness of St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Programme is very important for the unit. They will never compromise their reputation and always maintain it in the industry.

One of the groundbreaking changes in the regulations was the replacement of the Sustainable Growth Fund with the Sustainable Island State Contribution. Michael Martin said that the investment option is aimed to uplift the nation by adopting a sustainable path.

He said that the changes are aimed at maintaining the integrity, accountability and transparency of the best Citizenship by Investment Programme of St Kitts and Nevis. Further, he has also been working for the upliftment of the due diligence checks of the programme.

Martin said that due diligence is a significant parameter of the Citizenship by Investment Programme of St Kitts and Nevis, and they will work for its enhancement. He added that the new regulations are designed to make background checks more robust and stringent so that only reputable individuals can be given citizenship.

The mandatory interview and the increment in the investment contributions are some of the regulations of St Kitts and Nevis CIU in the upliftment of the due diligence checks. He said that the step is to ensure that only legitimate investors are given citizenship

The new regulations also marked the dedication and commitment of Michael Martin toward the programme and St Kitts and Nevis.